Birmingham City and Tom Wagner are believed to have reached a fee agreement over the exit of a player who works "extremely hard", according to a new update.

Birmingham buzzing after Wrexham victory

The Blues are still buoyant after their most impressive League One result and performance of the season so far earlier this week, as they beat Wrexham 3-1 at St Andrew's.

The match was billed as a top-of-the-table clash involving two clubs renowned for their A-List owners, with the likes of Tom Brady and Ryan Reynolds huge figures in modern popular culture. Brady was even at the game with David Beckham, in what was a star-studded affair.

It was Birmingham who prevailed on the night, comprehensively outplaying Wrexham, who took an early lead but couldn't contain the hosts from that point on. Not only was it a statement victory from Chris Davies' side, but it also showed why plenty consider them the favourites to win League One this season.

This weekend, the Blues make the trip to Rotherham on Saturday afternoon, looking to remain unbeaten in the league and aiming to go top of the table above Wrexham, despite playing one game fewer.

Birmingham reach agreement over player's exit

According to The Birmingham Mail, Birmingham and Wagner have come to a fee agreement over Rico Browne's move to Walsall, having decided against signing a new deal at St Andrew's.

The report says that Walsall "have agreed a compensation package with Blues due to Browne’s age and contract offer", bringing an end to his time at the club.

This feels like the best outcome for all concerned, even though the fact that Birmingham were willing to offer Browne an extension does suggest that they valued him as a player. The 20-year-old will now have a far better chance of enjoying regular playing time at Walsall, who currently play in League Two, allowing him to grow as a player and not risk growing stagnant at St Andrew's.

Meanwhile, Walsall head coach Mat Sadler has made clear his happiness at the signing of the young centre-back, saying after his arrival on Thursday:

"With the injuries that we had, it’s a really good opportunity for an extra player to be with us and somebody who we think can improve with us. I didn’t just want to bring anybody in, I wanted to bring somebody in who’s got a real chance of getting better, improving and will work extremely hard, so I’m delighted to bring Rico in and we look forward to working together."

There is always a risk that Birmingham could regret not doing even more to keep hold of Browne as the years pass, but it does look as though he had made up his mind when it came to his future, and it will be heartwarming to see him do well at Walsall, having made 31 appearances for the Blues' Under-18 and Under-21 sides combined.