With the signing of Luke Harris taking Birmingham City's transfer tally to nine for the summer, the Blues appear to still be in the market for further additions before the League One season kicks off this weekend.

Birimingham continue their summer spending spree

Despite suffering relegation to the third tier of English football last season, the higher ups at St Andrew's have still looked to back new manager Chris Davies with a slew of fresh faces. Across their numerous acquisitions during the summer window, the Blues have not been afraid to spend big with their total spending totaling up to over £12million.

Birmingham incomings summer 2024 Joined from Fee paid Christoph Klarer Darmstadt 98 €4.15million (£3.5million) Willum Thór Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles €4.0million (£3.4million) Emil Hansson Heracles Almelo €1.75million (£1.5million) Ryan Allsop Hull City €980,000 (£830,000) Alex Cochrane Hearts €1.20million (£1.0million) Alfie May Charlton €915,000 (£773,000) Marc Leonard Brighton €590,000 (£500,000) Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley €530,000 (£448,000) Luke Harris Fulham Loan transfer

Despite already getting a number of talents through the door at St Andrew's the Blues are hungry for more signings as they look to make certain their return to the Championship next season. Names such as Stoke City's Josh Laurent have done the rounds in the West Midlands in recent weeks, however it appears that Birmingham's number one target is Jay Stansfield.

The young striker spent last season on loan with the Blues and managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions. Despite Stansfield now boasting multiple admirers in the second tier, Birmingham remain hopeful that they can use their existing relationship with the player to get the deal over the line.

With the Blues' transfer activity showing little signs of slowing down, it appears that the club are ready to compete with a top Championship side to sign a highly-rated talent.

Blues ready to battle Leeds for new winger

As reported by Sport Witness, the Dutch press are claiming that Birmingham City are showing "great interest" in NEC Nijmegen forward Sontje Hansen. The outlet states that the Blues are rivalling Leeds United in the race to sign the 22-year-old with the Whites on the lookout for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Hansen's stats for last season saw the winger contribute 6 goals and 7 assists in 38 appearances for NEC in all competitions. The winger also earned his first caps for the Netherlands' Under 23s side, scoring once in three appearances for his nation.

The 22-year-old arrived at his current side in a free transfer from Dutch giants Ajax last year. With three years remaining on his current deal at NEC, Sport Witness claim that the Eredivise side will ask for a high fee to part ways with Hansen this summer.

In spite of the transfer fee that he may command, Hansen is currently receiving a weekly wage of just under £6,000-per-week that the Blues should have no issue matching. With Birmingham already doing a fair bit of their business in the Dutch market, there is a decent chance that they could get this latest deal over the line.