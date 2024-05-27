Birmingham City could suffer from being a big fish in a small pond next season in League One, knowing that the third tier can be an unwelcoming league for a sleeping giant to acclimatise to.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Preston North End all have had their struggles in this lower division and the Blues will now see if they are made of sterner stuff to instantly mount a promotion charge back up to the Championship.

Birmingham's promotion chances next campaign will depend on who is occupying the dug-out at St. Andrew's, however, with Tony Mowbray stepping down after a short-lived spell in charge owing to health issues, as they search for yet another new manager to bring success back to the West Midlands outfit.

Wayne Rooney's appointment last season was undoubtedly a major flop, and whilst the divisive John Eustace replacement now takes charge of Plymouth Argyle next campaign, the Blues could aim to pull off a coup by securing a deal for one of his teammates during his playing days to be their next big-name boss.

Birmingham looking at former Rooney teammate

Once linked with the Blues vacancy after the disastrous reign of Rooney had come to an end, ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could well be in the running again to take the reins even with the club falling all the way down to League One, according to reports.

Lampard has been talked of as being in the conversation to be the next Birmingham boss on a recent episode of the Keep Right On Podcast, with BirminghamLive journalist Alex Dicken stating that he believed the former Derby County face would be a "credible candidate."

Lampard would be a big coup for Birmingham

This would be a notable coup from the ambitious American owners at St. Andrew's if a deal could be reached, with the 45-year-old last managing in the Premier League with both Chelsea and Everton.

Yet, as was seen with Rooney - who won just two of his 15 games in charge of the eventually relegated outfit - your reputation as a player can only get you so far, with Lampard also damaging his credibility as a manager with lacklustre stints at Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park.

Lampard vs Rooney - managerial record Manager Games managed Wins Draws Losses Lampard 196 83 40 73 Rooney 152 41 38 73 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Despite both notable names coming in with the same amount of losses, with the pair lining up next to each other 70 times during their illustrious playing careers, Lampard's superior win percentage means he has been a success in his managerial career too as was seen with Derby in the second-tier when the 45-year-old got the Rams to a Championship playoff final.

Therefore, although football journalist Casey Evans described his second spell with Chelsea as a "disaster class", he could prove to be a good fit for the Blues.

Lampard's success at Derby

Fielding the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson as Derby boss before their careers exploded, Lampard excelled with a young and exciting group when positioned at the helm at Pride Park.

Lampard's arrival onto the scene could well be enough for Jordan James to stay put in the West Midlands for longer, therefore, with the 19-year-old central midfielder's game potentially enhanced with the guidance of the ex-Chelsea playing great watching on.

Moreover, Lampard's preference to set his sides up in a 4-3-3 set-up would suit the Blues, who lined up in a not-too-dissimilar 4-2-3-1 formation on the final day to win 1-0 to give them the faintest glimmer momentarily they could stave off relegation at the death.

This would be a risky appointment with Birmingham still scarred by how badly Rooney did in the hot seat, but with Lampard more experienced and tasting success in the tough demands of the EFL previously, it could be the next best destination for the 45-year-old to salvage his reputation as a manager.

The powers that be at St Andrew's will be aware that they will have to hurry soon in appointing a Mowbray successor, with Lampard's name very much being thrown into the ring.