Birmingham City could soon lose an attacking youngster, with three clubs keen on securing his services, as per one journalist.

Birmingham City back to winning ways after FA Cup exit

The Blues, following their entertaining FA Cup fourth-round exit to Newcastle United, returned to winning ways in League One during the week.

Chris Davies’ side brushed aside Cambridge United 4-0 at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening after goals from Jay Stansfield, Kieran Dowell, Luke Harris and an own goal from Liam Bennett.

The win ensures Birmingham extended their lead at the top of the third tier to seven points over Wycombe Wanderers, while they are now 11 points clear of Wrexham in third.

"It was important we made a fast start and we showed the right attitude from the first whistle," Davies told the media after the victory over Cambridge.

"Because of the highs of the performance on the weekend, there was always going to be a natural comedown and I thought the players answered all those questions and got right into the game and were very dominant. It was an important game, back in the league, and I wanted to make it count."

Birmingham City's next five League One fixtures Date Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic 15 February Reading vs Birmingham City 22 February Birmingham City vs Leyton Orient 25 February Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers 1 March Bolton Wanderers vs Birmingham City 4 March

Davies went on to add: "We're in good shape. For me the bigger picture is: 'Are we improving? Are we developing as a group? Are our performance levels staying high?' There's a look to the team that we can push on to another level and that excites me."

Those behind the scenes in the Midlands bolstered their squad during the winter window, with Dowell joining on loan, while Grant Hanley and Myung-jae Lee signed on free transfers.

A number of players went out on loan last month, and ahead of the summer, it looks as if one Birmingham gem is a player in demand.

Birmingham City could now lose young attacker with Rangers and Palace keen

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, young Birmingham winger Zaid Betteka could soon leave the club, as he is yet to pen a professional deal and is attracting interest from three clubs.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, Championship side Norwich City and Scottish giants Rangers have all been alerted to Betteka’s potential availability in 2025.

Betteka recently made his first-team debut in the FA Cup third-round win over Lincoln City and O’Rourke said ‘losing the teenager will be a major blow for the Blues, who hold him in high regard within the corridors’.

It looks as if his future will be one to watch over the coming months, with Birmingham possibly hoping to tie him down to a pro contract to keep him at the club.