Birmingham City will look to instantly bounce back from their shock relegation to League One next season, as Chris Davies' Blues embark on what they hope will be a successful campaign.

It does look like there'll be a number of new additions to the camp, in an attempt to breathe life into a previously downtrodden group, with Ryan Allsop already entering the building, as Davies begins to assemble a promotion-worthy squad.

The former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager turned main man in the West Midlands won't stop there with new recruits, you imagine, as a versatile midfielder has now been added to his ever-growing shopping list.

Birmingham eyeing up League One title winner

According to The Sun's Phil Cadden last week, despite just lifting the League One title aloft with current employers Portsmouth, Joe Morrell will be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer, with Birmingham now interested in snapping him up.

The flexible midfielder, who can play in a central spot as well as a left midfield spot if needed, is also of interest to fellow League One outfit Wrexham, however, according to Cadden, alongside Queens Park Rangers being admirers from the league above.

The Wales international will have a decision to make, therefore, about where he next plies his trade ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign, with Birmingham perhaps looking at Morrell keenly as an alternative to Marc Leonard.

Transfer talk surrounding the newly relegated side signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has gone quiet, as the Blues now eye up another experienced midfielder who has excelled in the third tier, to put themselves in good stead for a promotion push.

What Morrell can offer Birmingham

Formerly on the books at Lincoln City at League One level, alongside his ongoing three-season stint on the South Coast, Morrell has amassed 121 appearances in the division Birmingham will be desperate to get out of.

This signing, especially on a free transfer deal, could prove to be a masterstroke when you consider he's just fresh off winning promotion with Pompey, accumulating 27 appearances as an important background figure under John Mousinho.

Morrell's numbers in League One Season Games played Goals Assists 23/24 27 0 1 22/23 29 1 5 21/22 36 0 2 19/20 29 0 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

In contrast, although Leonard has starred two seasons on the trot with Northampton Town, the Seagulls man has only amassed 46 appearances at the level, with Davies wanting experienced professionals littering throughout his XI, to make promotion feel like a breeze hopefully.

Morrell can also offer the creativity Leonard provides, if playing at his A-Game consistently, with the Brighton midfielder picking up six assists last season for the Cobblers.

But, based on the table above, Morrell did manage to tally up five assists during the 2022/23 campaign for Pompey, alongside netting a solitary strike, to show off his varied game away from just being a defensively sound option.

The 27-year-old hasn't also just fluked 37 caps for the Wales national team by chance, with Davies hopeful that this addition could even make Jordan James want to stay put, having played alongside Morrell for the Dragons.

Birmingham will hope tweaks here and there, with the addition of Morrell alongside other steady players for the division, means they won't fall victim to a bumpy drop down a league.

Instead, everyone at St. Andrew's will hope they come away from League One with a title win in-tact, on the way to returning back to the Championship with a new-found confidence.