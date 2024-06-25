Birmingham City will be looking to romp home to the League One title next season if they can, flexing their millions in the transfer kitty to make the lowly division feel like a stroll in the park to get out of.

Of course, there's plenty of risk involved in buying players for extortionate fees, with the possibility that these expensive buys become high-profile duds, but it's how the powers that be at St. Andrew's want to operate.

This will only increase the pressure on Chris Davies' shoulders to be the manager to seal an instant promotion, therefore, after walking away from the comforts of Tottenham Hotspur to join the Blues, but he will surely calm down and realise he can be the boss to pull off such a feat, if this deadly striker joins soon.

Birmingham ambitiously looking at £7m-rated striker

Football journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, has previously reported that the new League One outfit are eyeing up an ambitious swoop of Aberdeen centre-forward Bojan Miovski this summer, despite his extortionate price-tag.

The £7m price-tag slapped above the on-fire Macedonian's head will surely be too high for Birmingham to afford, you imagine, with interest from Serie A club Bologna sticking out as a more realistic next onward destination for the in-demand 25-year-old, over the relegated Blues.

Yet, it has been rumoured that Birmingham will have plenty of money in the bank to bounce straight back up to the Championship, with Nixon further revealing recently that Davies will have a jaw-dropping £20m to play with potentially, which could see Mivoski's signature become suddenly financially viable.

What Mivoski could offer Birmingham

The Aberdeen number nine has the potential to rip League One to shreds if he does leave Scotland behind for St. Andrew's, with the prospect of him even linking up with breakout Blues star Koji Miyoshi to devastating effect, as third-tier defences struggle to keep the might of Birmingham's blistering attack at bay.

Labelled as being a "complete" forward player by football reporter Josh Bunting last season, when firing in goal after goal up at Pittodrie, Birmingham would have, arguably, the best finisher in the division at their disposal in Mivoski if he was to sign on the dotted line, who would also be an excellent Jay Stansfield replacement.

Mivoski would bag 26 goals from 53 games in all competitions throughout 2023/24, with two of those strikes even coming in the Europa Conference League for his Scottish employers.

Mivoski vs Birmingham's last five top scorers Player Amount of goals Mivoski (Aberdeen - 23/24) 14 Jay Stansfield (23/24) 12 Scott Hogan (22/23) 10 Scott Hogan (21/22) 10 Lukas Jutkiewicz (20/21) 8 Lukas Jutkiewicz (19/20) 14 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Taking into account just the Macedonian striker's league strikes for Aberdeen, when looking at the table above, the potent 25-year-old would still be a golden addition to Davies' camp, with the Blues lacking a clinical goalscorer over the past few uninspiring seasons.

Mivoski's game could, arguably, be taken to a new level slotting into the Birmingham side alongside Miyoshi, who helped himself to seven goals and six assists in the Championship himself as a cool finisher, but also as a creative force for his relegated outfit.

Capable of playing anywhere across the attacking positions to complement the striker, with adaptability present in his game to play as a central attacking midfielder alongside bombing down the flanks, the "intelligent" Japanese gem - as he was described by ex-Blues boss Tony Mowbray - could be a joy to watch dropping down a division.

He will be another Birmingham star looking to make League One his playground next campaign, on the way to an instant promotion success being secured.

Mivoski really is a terrifying prospect to think about in the English third-tier, but this signing could soon become a reality, as Birmingham look to send out a statement to their new division.