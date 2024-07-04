Birmingham City won't want to overstay their welcome in League One next campaign, as more and more faces begin to be linked with Chris Davies' already promotion-hungry group.

Alfie May signing on the dotted line is undoubtedly the most ambitious purchase of the transfer window to date from a Blues perspective, tempting the current third-tier Golden Boot winner to leave behind Charlton Athletic, to become the main man up top at St. Andrew's.

Davies and Co won't be stopping there with swooping in for coups in the market, however, as a new centre-back colossus is now on the ever-growing Birmingham shopping list.

Birmingham targeting new defender

According to a report by the Scottish Sun last weekend, the relegated outfit are eyeing up a move for Rangers stalwart Connor Goldson this summer, with Davies eager to get him into the building ever since leaving Tottenham Hotspur behind for the main gig with the Blues.

Goldson has been a mainstay at Ibrox for six whole years now, amassing 309 appearances along the way, but could now be moved on this summer if Philippe Clement fancies freshening up the ranks in Glasgow.

This would end up being a major statement buy from the Blues consequently, with Goldson more used to Champions League and Europa League nights, as opposed to slogging it out playing in the lower reaches of the EFL.

Yet, with Birmingham's pursuit of Mike Eerdhuijzen reportedly dead in the water, the relegated outfit could put all their eggs into the Goldson basket now, with a deal for the 31-year-old potentially taking place making the Blues even more overwhelming favourites to be crowned champions next season.

What Goldson can offer Birmingham

You only need to take a momentary glance at the defender's haul of trophies and accolades at Ibrox to know he's a man to rely on in pressurised situations, which will come in handy as Birmingham aim to make promotion back to the Championship look straightforward next season, as opposed to a gruelling chore.

Goldson has continued to be a dependable defender for Rangers over many seasons now, often chipping in with important goals from the back too, with 23 goals registered from his 300-plus games, alongside the three trophies he's managed to collect.

Under Steven Gerrard's tenure, Goldson would regularly shine as well, failing to miss a league game the entire season Rangers lifted the Scottish Premier League title for the first time in a decade, with the captain's armband even being given to him to hold the coveted honour aloft.

Goldson's Scottish Premier League numbers (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Goldson Games played 30 Goals scored 0 Assists 1 Touches* 81.5 Big chances created 5 Accurate passes* 60.1 (85%) Tackles* 1.5 Ball recoveries* 5.5 Clearances* 2.8 Total duels won* 6.1 Clean sheets 15 Stats by Sofascore

Even with talk about Clement wanting to move Goldson on, the Rangers number six battled away valiantly last season in the league, with 15 clean sheets tallied up, alongside showing off his ability to dominate games from the back as a smooth operator of the ball, with 81.5 touches averaged per 90 mins.

Described as being a "warrior" by Gerrard when he still was occupying the dug-out at Ibrox, 6 foot 3 Goldson could be a statement buy from Davies, who might well have looked at Derby County's promotion efforts from last season for inspiration.

The Rams' staunch and disciplined game won them second spot in the league overall come the end of the 46-game schedule, with just 37 goals shipped, as Birmingham now strive to be near the top of the League One pile themselves.

Yet, with the addition of explosive May music to the ears of Birmingham fans who also want to be entertained, the Blues could really take the division by storm if everything goes to plan by being both resilient and an exciting watch.