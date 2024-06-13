It's no secret to anyone with connections to Birmingham City that keeping Jordan James around at St. Andrew's is going to be an extremely tall order, especially after such a devastating relegation.

The 19-year-old Blues asset will want to understandably test himself elsewhere now, after his boyhood club dropped down to League One for the first time in 29 years, with the likes of Atalanta sniffing around from Italy - a potentially thrilling new adventure for the homegrown talent.

This doesn't have to be disastrous news for Chris Davies' men, however, with a move for another midfield gem softening the blow of their teenage starlet moving on considerably, if a deal takes place this coming transfer window.

Birmingham looking at in-demand gem

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard is set to depart the Seagulls this summer on a permanent deal, after starring for Northampton Town on loan two seasons on the trot.

That has piqued the interest of various different third-tier clubs as a result, with Birmingham and Wrexham tussling over his services already, alongside newly promoted Oxford United from the Championship throwing their hat into the ring - the trio said to be "leading the race" for his signature/

On fire form last season for Jon Brady's Cobblers, helping his loan side to an impressive 14th-placed finish just after winning promotion, the £300k asking price - as stated further by Romano - would mean the Scottish midfielder is an absolute steal for whichever side wins the battle for his services.

Birmingham will want to press on and beat the mega riches of Wrexham and Oxford from the league above to his signature, therefore, in order to win themselves an ideal James replacement, who would undoubtedly strengthen Davies' side before the task of going for instant promotion glory.

Why Leonard could be the dream James replacement

Fresh off a fruitful season in League One, playing for a middle-of-the-road side, Leonard could become even better playing for Birmingham, who will be aiming to become third-tier champions next campaign.

The former Scotland U21 international would help himself to five goals and six assists from the centre of the park for Brady's men in all competitions, rivalling James' output of eight goals and zero assists in the division above in the process.

Marc Leonard's league stats (23/24) vs James' league stats (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Leonard James Games played 46 42 Goals 5 8 Assists 6 0 Touches* 82.2 27.8 Big chances created 7 3 Key passes* 1.5 0.5 Balls recovered* 6.7 2.6 Stats by Sofascore

Arguably showing himself to be a more multifaceted player than James was last season for the Blues with the Cobblers, blowing James' numbers out of the water for touches managed per game on top of ball recoveries, Birmingham would win their perfect replacement for the 19-year-old if a deal gets done.

Labelled as having the potential to "go all the way to the top" by Brady, who even suggested giants Scottish Rangers or Celtic should have the 22-year-old on their shopping lists this summer, the Blues would also be bagging themselves an arguable coup if he does relocate to the West Midlands.

There's no doubting the fact James, who has been capped by the senior Wales side 11 times, will go on to have a memorable career if he follows his current upward trajectory, with West Ham United also eyeing him up.

But, if Birmingham are powerless to losing their standout starlet, they could do far worse than swooping in for Leonard, as a potential promotion-winning squad starts to be assembled.