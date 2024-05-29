Birmingham City's revolving door of managers is very much an interesting topic of conversation among avid fans of EFL football, having gone through four bosses this season just gone.

Tony Mowbray's recent exit from St. Andrew's wasn't a rash axing or poor decision-making blowing up in Birmingham's face again, however, with the experienced 60-year-old stepping down from the managerial limelight due to health issues that had seen Gary Rowett take on the job post temporarily.

Birmingham won't want to be constantly beaten down by this tag of being a scattergun club when it comes to who occupies the dug-out though, hoping that their next appointment will be the settled face they desire and crave to instantly return back up to the Championship.

Birmingham frontrunner now interviewed

Football Insider have revealed that the relegated Blues have now interviewed former Stoke City boss Alex Neil for the vacancy, with the out-of-work 42-year-old in 'pole position' to land the gig.

Neil's promotion record as a manager would have made him the frontrunner prior to an interview occurring anyway, having been the boss that finally got Sunderland back up to the Championship after a number of near misses, alongside helping Norwich City up to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2015.

Neil's record at Sunderland compared to failed managers Manager Games managed Wins Draws Losses Best finish Alex Neil 24 12 9 3 5th (promotion) Lee Johnson 78 42 17 19 4th (no promotion) Phil Parkinson 48 19 13 16 7th (no promotion) Jack Ross 76 40 25 11 5th (no promotion) Sourced by Transfermarkt

Only needing 24 games to seal promotion for the cursed Black Cats, it's not a shock to see reports are stating that Neil is the standout candidate, away from previous talk surrounding Liam Rosenior, for another sleeping giant aiming to quickly return back to the second tier.

Why Neil's appointment would benefit Pritchard

Alex Pritchard will be overjoyed at this managerial switch potentially happening, with the ex-Sunderland attacking midfielder waxing lyrical about the Scotsman when he was still playing at the Stadium of Light, describing Neil as being a "great manager" who really "stamped his authority" onto proceedings.

The 31-year-old could light up League One as a result, needing a familiar arm around his shoulder to get the best out of him after Mowbray's exit had hindered him - who was previously Sunderland manager also - with the start of his Blues career being rather forgettable.

Previously also on the books at Norwich during Neil's stint at Carrow Road, the diminutive midfielder could sparkle again under the 42-year-old's guidance, having been crucial to Sunderland's promotion story under him too.

Pritchard picked up two of his ten assists during the memorable 2021/22 campaign in the crunch play-offs, assisting both Sunderland goals in the League One play-off final to convincingly get the better of Wycombe Wanderers 2-0, and hand Neil another promotion on his managerial resume.

The 31-year-old creator will hope he can put his uninspiring beginnings in the West Midlands behind him in a division he's caused havoc in before, having only registered one single goal contribution in his first nine Birmingham games.

Yet, it would be very unfair to completely write off the 5 foot 7 attacker now, with Pritchard notching up six assists for Sunderland that same campaign before a move to his newly relegated side happened.

Neil will hope he can add a stunning third EFL promotion to his CV with Pritchard on-song, knowing that anything but an immediate leap back up to the second tier would be deemed as a big failure.