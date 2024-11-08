Birmingham City are set to welcome back a key member of their squad as they face Northampton Town, it has emerged, in what will come as a massive boost for Chris Davies.

Birmingham chasing League One title

After spending more than every other League One side put together over the summer, and breaking the league's transfer record several times, it is little surprise to see Birmingham towards the top of the division and pushing for the title.

Relegated from the Championship last season, they now sit behind Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference, but crucially have a game in hand on their early season promotion rivals which could see them move three points clear at the summit should they pick up a victory.

Action Images/Matthew Childs

The Blues boast the third meanest defence in the division, while their 23 goals see them rank third in that metric too, and their squad depth makes them odds on favourites to return to England's second tier at the first time of asking.

Now backed by NFL legend Tom Brady, the Blues are hoping that their dark days are firmly in the rearview mirror as they look to imitate Ipswich Town and secure a rapid return to the Premier League from League One after several years away.

And in a bid to continue their strong start to League One, they have been handed some good news on the injury front.

Bielik back in action for Birmingham

That comes as boss Chris Davies has revealed that centre-back and captain Krystian Bielik is back in contention for their clash with Northampton Town, after missing several games through injury. The Blues host Northampton on Saturday afternoon, with a comfortable win expected against the 18th placed side. And Bielik could well be among the starting XI.

The Polish international, who was considered a "Premier League level player" by talent scout Jacek Kulig just a couple of years ago, was promoted to club captain over the summer and has moved from central midfield to centre-back under Davies, where he has thrived.

Krystian Bielik's season so far Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 0 Interceptions per 90 2.57 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1

He has missed the last month through injury, but Davies confirmed he was back and ready to return to the heart of defence at St Andrews.

"He’s had a good week’s training and done very well, looked sharp, so he’s pretty much there now”, the Blues boss revealed.

Better yet, they could soon welcome back Lee Buchanan, who has been absent through calf injuries so far this season, which would leave the Blues with just two injury concerns.

“We had a flurry of injuries a few weeks ago but now we’ve got two that are really out in Scott and Emil and a couple of others who are building their way back in. That sets us up pretty well for the winter months. Once we come back after the international break, there’s a lot of fixtures and colder weather", Davies explained.

“The whole thing was about getting a good squad with depth, and now it’s about how we recover and train to maintain a healthy squad.”