Birmingham City have thrown down yet another massive statement of intent as they look to navigate their way out of League One, with the Blues tabling an offer to sign yet another star this summer.

Busy summer for Birmingham so far

After being relegated from the Championship, Birmingham City and Chris Davies have been hard at work to secure instant promotion back to the second tier of English football.

Headed by a £3.5m move for defender Christoph Klarer and a £3.3m deal for Willum Willumsson (from Darmstadt and Go Ahead Eagles respectively) they have wasted no time handing Davies one of the most expensive League One squads ever assembled.

A mammoth 15 new faces have been recruited this transfer window as they look to navigate League One, in an unprecedented series of spending that now means that they now boast three of the top six record signings in League One history, having spent over £12m on new signings. Combined, all 24 League One sides have spent just £20m, with Birmingham making up 60% of that expenditure.

Birmingham City summer signings Player Fee Christoph Klarer £3.5m Willum Willumsson £3.3m Emil Hansson £1.5m Alex Cochrane £1m Lyndon Dykes £1m Ayumo Yokoyama £850k Ryan Allsop £825k Alfie May £770k Marc Leonard £500k Bailey Peacock-Farrell £450k Scott Wright £300k Taylor Gardner-Hickman Loan Ben Davies Loan Alfons Sampsted Loan Luke Harris Loan Transfermarkt

Rangers duo Ben Davies and Scott Wright have also been recruited, though neither have yet made their debuts for the Blues.

Now, they are trying to ramp up their spending even further still.

Birmingham make mammoth bid for striker

That comes as the reliable John Percy reports that Birmingham have made a mammoth deadline-day bid to sign Jay Stansfield from Fulham, with the striker having spent last season on loan with the Blues.

Despite finding the net 12 times in the Championship, he could not prevent their relegation and headed back to Fulham at the end of his loan spell, coming on as a late substitute on their opening-day defeat to Manchester United.

Still just 21 years old, he has three years left to run on his £10,000 a week deal at Craven Cottage, but that has not stopped Birmingham, with Percy reporting that a bid of "around £9-10m" has been submitted to try and bring him back to St Andrews permanently.

It has since been added that Fulham have turned down the bid, but with Birmingham's spending this summer already unprecedented, a second improved offer cannot be ruled out.

Stansfield has already come in for plenty of praise across his short career, none more so than from Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell, who singled him out for praise during his loan spell in Devon.

“Stanno has got that spark and when he came on he was sensational. He is a player I love working with because of his attitude and when I tell him the reason why, he buys into it.

“He doesn’t sulk, and has fantastic quality and energy. It was a real team effort and he is a real team player and that is the way it has to be.”