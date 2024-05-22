Birmingham City fans will just want a settled face in the St. Andrew's dug-out next season, with another new manager walking in through the door very soon owing to Tony Mowbray now stepping down.

Whoever does take on the reins after the ex-Sunderland man will have their work cut out to a degree, trying to breathe life back into the Blues who have slipped down to League One for the first time in 29 years, despite having ambitious new American owners in the background.

In a different reality, Birmingham would have stuck by John Eustace earlier in the season - who secured survival for his new club Blackburn Rovers at the expense of his ex-employers - instead of appointing Wayne Rooney, but not much good can come from being bitter about the past now.

Funnily enough, the new third-tier side could try and show they mean business by going after this former assistant manager to Rooney, who has Championship suitors eyeing up him too.

Birmingham going after ambitious swoop

Football Insider first reported last week that Birmingham were interested in trying to bring ex-Hull City manager Liam Rosenior to St. Andrew's, attempting to fend off a barrage of clubs from the division above going after the in-demand 39-year-old.

With Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle also convinced that Rosenior should be their next manager, rumours have circulated since that the former Tigers man isn't interested in the League One vacancy, according to football journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

Holding out for a job in the league above presumably, having been controversially axed from his job post at the MKM Stadium after securing a reasonable seventh placed finish for Hull, the powers that be at Birmingham will just have to hope they can sell a vision and project to Rosenior to pull off this coup.

The Championship Manager of the Season nominee could well relish the task of restoring the Blues to their former pride if he was to eventually be sold on becoming Mowbray's successor, having succeeded in League One before alongside Rooney and in his own capacity as interim manager at Derby.

Liam Rosenior's record at Derby

Going about his business in an understated manner after Rooney's exit, Rosenior steadied the Rams ship when there was still turmoil in the air in Derbyshire during the start of the 2022/23 campaign before Paul Warne's arrival from Rotherham United.

That short stint seemingly made a sizeable impact, with Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison notably stating: "I actually think he’s a top manager. I spoke to a few people at Derby. He was unlucky to lose his job, the players respected him. He’s one of the best coaches ever."

He could well be the ideal manager to calm everything down at Birmingham in the present, therefore, with the club so up-and-down in recent years with a revolving door of bosses coming in and out of the building at a rapid pace.

Birmingham managers over the last five years Manager Time spent in the job Gary Rowett 19th March 2024 - now Mark Venus 4th March 2024 - 19th March 2024 Tony Mowbray 7th January 2024 - 4th March 2024 Wayne Rooney 11th October 2023 - 2nd January 2024 John Eustace 3rd July 2022 - 9th October 2023 Lee Bowyer 16th March 2021 - 2nd July 2022 Aitor Karanka 31st July 2020 - 16th March 2021 Steve Spooner 10th July 2020 - 31st July 2020 Josep Clotet Ruiz 18th June 2020 - 10th July 2020 Sourced by Soccerbase

Going through a ridiculous nine managers in the last five years, with Rowett expected to move on after taking on the reins on an interim basis from Mowbray, Birmingham will hope rolling the dice on Rosenior comes good.

Winning seven of the 12 games he took in charge of the Rams on an interim basis, with just three losses in League One managed from these games to come away with a 58.3% win ratio, the 39-year-old also proving himself at Hull would stand him in good stead to be a success with Birmingham.

Described as doing a "superb" job with the Tigers before his dismissal by Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, with the former Rams face a success in initially securing survival for Hull in his first season before nearly making the playoffs, Birmingham would certainly make a statement getting Rosenior in if they can.