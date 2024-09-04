Birmingham City have already shown that money is no issue this summer, but with the free agent market still open after the transfer window closed, Football FanCast have looked into three possible free signings to further boost their squad after an impressive start to the campaign.

Birmingham see massive overhaul

Chris Davies and Birmingham are not messing around as they look to ensure instant promotion back to the Championship this season. After breaking the League One transfer record twice, they obliterated it on transfer deadline day to sign Jay Stansfield from Fulham in a deal worth £10m plus bonuses.

He was the last of 17 new faces at St Andrews over the summer, but that upheaval hasn't had a knock-on effect on their performances, with the Blues currently sitting third after four games with three wins and a draw, level on points with the two sides above them.

But despite their lavish spending, there are still a couple of holes in the squad that could do with plugging as they look to sustain their form across a gruelling 46 game season, and we have identified three potential cheap additions that could well make the difference.

Jack Cork

Birmingham already boast several midfielders in their squad, but the majority have much of their careers ahead of them, while there is a lack of experience in Davies' engine room.

That is an issue that Jack Cork would easily fix, with the now 35-year-old a free agent after being released by Burnley. Unlikely to be able to play twice a week all season given his age, the midfield man would bring plenty of experience at the top level, having represented the Clarets in both the Premier League and the Championship, totting up over 250 appearances for them in the process.

He drew high praise from Sean Dyche back during his time at Burnley, who revealed he thought Cork was a "very good player".

“I looked at him and thought, ‘Well if they don’t want him I certainly think he’s a very, very good player’. Corky wasn’t form related. I’ve always thought he was a very good player down many, many years", the now Everton boss explained.

Available for nothing, he could help guide Davies' young stars back into England's second tier.

Sheyi Ojo

Still just 27-years-old, Sheyi Ojo has not yet delivered on the talent promised during his time at Liverpool, and now finds himself without a club.

The right-winger was released by Cardiff City over the summer, but could be useful squad player for the Blues, with Scott Wright their only recognised right-winger as things stand.

Sheyi Ojo's Championship career Appearances 145 Goals 12 Assists 14 Minutes per goal contribution 299

Ojo has made almost 150 Championship appearances during his career to date, alongside spells in Belgium and France, while he also spent a season playing Europa League football. Still in his prime, he could be a savvy pickup for a side in League One.

Brandon Williams

Perhaps something of a longshot, a move to sign former Manchester United academy star Brandon Williams would certainly be in line with Birmingham's recent audacious transfer policy, and could be a low-risk move with plenty of upside.

Comfortable playing at either left-back or right-back, the 24-year-old was released by the Red Devils this summer after failing to impress at either Ipswich Town or Norwich during loan spells.

During his time at Manchester United, he was highlighted for praise by manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who dubbed him "brave as a lion".

"For me, Brandon was man of the match. He's been fantastic the few games he's played. The boy has no fear, he is as brave as a lion and he got us the win", he explained.

Now a free agent, a move to League One Birmingham could be the perfect place from which to relaunch his stalling career, though having played no lower than the Championship during his career to date it may be a difficult deal to complete.