Highlights Former Birmingham manager Steve Bruce has been speaking exclusively to Football FanCast.

Bruce feels that Rooney's 3-month tenure at Birmingham was too short.

Rooney was sacked after a string of poor results, with Tony Mowbray now tasked with bringing the Blues away from the threat of relegation.

Former Birmingham City manager Steve Bruce has had his say on Wayne Rooney’s recent St Andrew’s exit.

Birmingham managers 2023/24

Blues began the current Championship campaign with John Eustace in charge in the Midlands, enjoying a positive first few months.

However, despite sitting in the playoff places, Eustace was sacked following a 3-1 victory over West Brom, something which didn’t go down well, with supporters hitting out at the decision.

Birmingham chiefs decided that Rooney was the man for the job and he was quickly brought in. That call didn’t work out for the Manchester United and England legend or Birmingham, though, with the club losing nine of the 15 games in charge under the 38 year-old.

He was sacked at the beginning of the year after a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year's Day, with the club going from playoff contenders to a relegation battle. Rooney released a statement following his dismissal which read:

“I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club. Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager. Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray was named as Rooney’s successor, and so far, he has won two of his five games with Birmingham just four points above the drop zone.

Steve Bruce discusses Wayne Rooney sacking

Talking to Football Fancast, Bruce was asked if Rooney should have been given more time at St Andrew's.

“I always want to see a young manager given time. The longer I look at it from the outside looking in, you hope that these young guys get a chance. And the one thing you can't be given now is unfortunately time, and that applies to the great Wayne Rooney. “You know, it's very, very difficult for him. You don't get time and I'm sure he'll bounce back. He had what, 3 months in charge? For me, I think it's a little bit harsh on him, I think he needs a little bit more time than that.”

Rooney remains out of work, whereas Mowbray will be looking to guide Blues away from trouble in the final 17 games of the campaign.