St. Andrew’s Stadium

Key Information about St. Andrew’s Stadium

St. Andrew’s Stadium, officially known as St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium since the summer of 2018 due to sponsorship reasons, has been the home of West Midlands side Birmingham City since it was opened in 1906. It replaced the Blues old ground of Muntz Street which no longer met the club’s needs playing at a higher level.

The all-seater stadium holds a capacity of 29,409 and comprises four famous stands; The Garrison Lane Main Stand, the Tilton Road End, The Spion Kop Stand, and The Gil Merrick Stand.

A history of St. Andrew’s Stadium

Club director, Harry Morris identified a site for a new ground in Bordesley, and in February 1906 the club took on the land on a 21-year lease while beginning construction. St. Andrew’s Stadium was officially opened by Sir John Holder on Boxing Day in 1906, as Birmingham hosted Middlesbrough in a First Division fixture. The game went on to finish as a 0-0 draw, witnessed by 32,000 fans.

The following year, the Football Association decided to host the FA Cup semi-finals at St. Andrew’s. 15 years later in 1921, Birmingham decided to purchase the freehold of the ground for around £7,000, and during the 1930s, the club installed roofs over the Kop and Railway End terraces just in time for the FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Everton in 1939 which achieved the grounds record attendance of over 66,000.

In the early 1950s, the Main Stand was replaced to include a cantilever roof and the removal of pillars which blocked the views of many spectators. Floodlights were also installed in 1956 which meant the club could now play night time fixtures in darker conditions. To conclude major developments to St. Andrew’s Stadium during the 1950s, the Railway End was redeveloped in the same way as the new Main Stand, and a new roof was erected over the Kop and Tilton Road end for the first time.

In response to the Taylor Report in 1990, Birmingham made sure to cut the capacity of St. Andrew’s to 26,000 as it was brought up to modern standards. Albeit, Birmingham were relegated to the Third Division during the same season which meant the club was no longer bound by the Taylor Report’s four-year deadline to convert St. Andrew’s Stadium into an all-seater ground. The most recent improvement to the stadium was in 2017 when the previous under-soil heated grass was replaced with SISGrass hybrid grass.

Tickets to Watch Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s Stadium

Adults can purchase season tickets to St. Andrew’s from £240 which works out to be less than £11 per game, and under-11s go free with a full paying adult. Single matchday tickets are available through Ticketmaster who are accessible through the club’s official site – prices are currently unavailable due to the pandemic. You must be a site member to purchase tickets.

Related Links

https://www.bcfc.com/ – Official website of Birmingham City

https://www.bcfc.com/tickets/ – Birmingham City Ticket Office