It was always going to be difficult for Birmingham City supporters to take to Wayne Rooney, having succeeded a manager who took the side into the playoffs following a 3-1 win in the West Midlands Derby against West Bromwich Albion.

A good start to life in the dugout was what was required to ease pressure off his shoulders but Rooney has had anything but. In his nine games in charge so far, the Blues have suffered six defeats, drawn twice and picked up merely one win which came against Sheffield Wednesday, who had been bottom of the league at the time.

Nevertheless, every game offers a new opportunity to pick up some points and a win against Cardiff City tonight would give Birmingham a huge lift in their fight to climb back up the table. Here is the side's predicted lineup ahead of their visit to the Bluebirds.

1 GK - John Ruddy

Veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy has started in every single Championship game for Birmingham City this season and this likely won't change against Cardiff. On Friday night at the CBS Arena, the 37-year-old faced seven shots in total and the scoreline could have been a lot worse for the Midlands club had Ruddy not come to the rescue on a number of occasions.

2 LB - Lee Buchanan

22-year-old fullback Lee Buchanan struggled to get going against Coventry at the weekend. The former Derby County defender didn't put a single successful cross into the box and failed to complete one dribble throughout the game, offering very little on Birmingham's left side. Furthermore, Buchanan lost 88% of his ground duels, as per FotMob, in what was ultimately a subpar display.

Nonetheless, having started in every game since returning from injury in November and having played under Rooney at Pride Park as well, the manager will likely leave Buchanan in at left-back.

3 CB - Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson had been an ever-present member of the lineup across Eustace and Rooney's spells in the dugout. However, after Friday's clash with the Sky Blues, Rooney confirmed that the former Sunderland defender was absent from the team due to a "strange" foot injury. Sanderson is still being assessed ahead of kick-off tonight but will likely be rushed back into the first eleven as a result of Emanuel Aiwu's torrid display at Coventry.

The loanee failed to win a single ground duel and lost 75% of his aerial battles against Coventry's physically strong attacking duo of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, who bullied the 22-year-old aerially.

If fit, Sanderson should return to add that bit of steel at the back, having won 55% of his aerial duels this season.

4 CB - Marc Roberts

Marc Roberts has been nothing but a bit part player this season. In fact, his start away at Coventry was his first of the season, having made merely four appearances in total in the Championship this term. The 33-year-old didn't cover himself in glory but still won 67% of his aerial duels which will matter against Cardiff, particularly with Ike Ugbo up top.

Roberts could keep his place and partner with Sanderson for the first time in the 2023/24 campaign as Rooney looks to add some defensive quality to a backline that is leaking goals at the moment, having conceded 11 in their last five outings.

5 RB - Juninho Bacuna

Juninho Bacuna is possibly the only player who is guaranteed to start tonight after Friday's display. The 26-year-old looked like Birmingham's most dangerous player, whipping eleven crosses into the penalty box and playing nine passes into the final third. Meanwhile, the fullback also made ten ball recoveries and three interceptions, according to FotMob.

6 LM - Jay Stansfield

Jay Stansfield struggled to make any impact against Coventry last week. The Fulham loanee failed to have a single shot on goal throughout the match before being hooked in the 70th minute by Rooney.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old is Birmingham City's joint top scorer this season with five goals and still created two chances at the CBS Arena so will likely keep his place in the starting lineup.

7 CM - Krystian Bielik

Krystian Bielik had another off night against Coventry and hindered his team defensively.

The 25-year-old was dispossessed twice, leading to opposition counterattacks, while he also lost 57% of his ground duels and 60% of his aerial duels, and committed two fouls. Nevertheless, given Birmingham's lack of depth in the middle of the park, the Poland international will maintain his spot in the team.

8 CM - Jordan James

Jordan James has been making waves with the Midlands since making his debut two seasons ago. At the age of 19, he is already a Wales international and should be one of the first names on Rooney's teamsheet. Former manager Lee Bowyer once claimed that James can "be as good as he wants to be".

However, over the course of this season, James has been in the starting lineup just six times. If Rooney wants consistency from the young man, he'll need to start offering him some more regular appearances in the first eleven.

9 RM - Ivan Sunjic

Ivan Sunjic is a central midfield player but certainly has the legs to operate in the wide areas. The inclusion of the Croatian could offer Rooney some tactical flexibility.

The new boss has preferred to use a 4-4-2 out of possession, with two flat banks of four. However, when Birmingham have the ball, Sunjic can tuck inside, with Stansfield getting forward on the left to create a 4-3-3 which could offer a little more stability defensively and offensively for the Blues.

As a result, Sunjic would be replacing Koji Miyoshi in the starting lineup. After the defeat to Coventry City on Friday, Birmingham Live handed the Japanese playmaker a 5/10 match rating, describing his display as 'one of his worst of the season.

Miyoshi was replaced in the 70th minute and could find himself on the bench tonight.

10 ST - Lukas Jutkiewicz

Lukas Jutkiewicz was one of Birmingham's better players against Coventry. The experienced striker won more duels than any other player during the game and managed to get into three different goalscoring positions despite not tucking his chances away.

The 34-year-old is also the club's captain so it's likely that Rooney will keep him in the starting lineup once more.

11 ST - Siriki Dembele

Alongside Stansfield, Siriki Dembele is Birmingham City's top scorer this season in all competitions with five apiece. Dembele had an off-night on Friday, although so did the rest of the team, and managed to get merely one shot away which recorded a meagre 0.03 xG.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is one of Rooney's most dangerous players and will likely be key for the Blues to earn all three points if they have any chance at all.

Birmingham City predicted lineup vs Cardiff City in full: GK - Ruddy; LB - Buchanan, CB - Sanderson, CB - Roberts, RB - Bacuna; LM - Stansfield, CM - Bielik, CM - James, RM - Sunjic; ST - Jutkiewicz, ST - Dembele.