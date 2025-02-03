Birmingham City are edging closer to completing the signing of an international player as their final signing of the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Charlie Haffenden.

This has been a campaign to treasure for Blues supporters so far, with their players backing up the early-season hype and topping the League One table, standing out as the team to beat in the division.

Last Saturday's 2-1 victory at home to Rotherham United was another positive step in the right direction for Chris Davies' side, who sit four points clear of second-place Wycombe Wanderers, as well as having two games in hand on them, putting them in a wonderful position.

Meanwhile, Birmingham have been linked with plenty of new signings during the current transfer window, with Swansea City centre-back Harry Darling mentioned as an option earlier in the month. The 25-year-old looks set to stay put at the Championship club, however, not yet sealing a move away with the hours ticking by.

Mainz and USA midfielder Lennard Maloney is another player who has been linked with a move to St Andrew's midway through the season, looking to further bolster Davies' squad in the process. Like Darling, though, it looks like he will remain with the German side until at least the summer transfer window.

Now, an exciting rumour has dropped regarding some late business for the League One leaders, as they look to get one last move over the line.

Birmingham closing in on 31 y/o ace

According to Birmingham World's Haffenden on X, Birmingham are "on track" to sign Ulsan HD left-back Lee Myung-jae on deadline day, as they look to get a deal done for the 31-year-old South Korea international.

"Understand Birmingham City are on track to complete the signing of current South Korea international left-back Lee Myung-jae on a free transfer. Told the 31-year-old will be the final senior addition at BCFC in this transfer window."

As mentioned, Myung-jae would be Birmingham's final addition of the window, but he could be an astute signing with plenty of experience in his career. The left-back has won seven caps for South Korea, meaning the Blues would be signing a player with genuine pedigree at a high level, even though he hasn't played in Europe before, which is one drawback.

For Birmingham, it is a case of being ruthless in the promotion battle and not giving the likes of Wycombe and Wrexham any sniff of hope, and signing players like Myung-jae will only boost their chances of making a return to the Championship.

The fact that the South Korean can also thrive as a centre-back means that he could provide competition for Alex Cochrane on the left-hand side of the back-three that Davies often favours, and he could also be an option as a wing-back, even if it's more attack-minded than his usual role.