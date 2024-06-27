Birmingham City head into the forthcoming League One season as a major sleeping giant, with the Blues more used to battling it out in the Championship, as opposed to playing the likes of Burton Albion in the third tier.

The relegated side cannot underestimate the challenge ahead, however, as teams are likely to raise their game when facing off against Chris Davies' men, in an attempt to pull off a scalp and embarrass the Blues.

Birmingham could, however, become more feared by their upcoming League One opponents by signing this attacking gem, who could also soften the potential blow of Paik Seung-Ho departing, by strengthening the midfield ranks.

Birmingham locking horns over soon-to-be free agent

According to a recent report by Birmingham World, Birmingham could be set for an intense transfer scrap with Championship side and near neighbours, West Bromwich Albion, over the services of Josh Windass this summer.

The soon-to-be free agent, who was dazzling towards the back-end of last season for Sheffield Wednesday, would have been a much-needed boost to Birmingham's survival chances if he was on the roster at the Blues then, with Davies and Co now having to convince the 30-year-old to drop down to League One.

The former Accrington Stanley man will, no doubt, see West Brom as the more attractive offer on the table currently, and with the Baggies having already made contact as per the report, Carlos Corberan's men look to be in the driver's seat over a deal for the enigmatic attacker.

What Windass could offer Birmingham

With a reported £20m up for grabs in the Birmingham transfer kitty, Birmingham could flex their guns in the market and swoop in for Windass by offering him a bumper deal, without having to dent the bank too much when it comes to a fee, owing to Windass joining for £0, with his Wednesday contract ripped up shortly.

As well as offering Birmingham a composed head who can finish under pressure, as seen with the curled-in strike above against Newcastle United, Windass would also offer the Blues another option through the centre of the park, if South Korean gem Paik Seung-Ho is off this summer.

Linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers recently, the 24-year-old Seoul-born midfielder departing will be a blow, but one that would be softened quickly by Windass' arrival onto the scene.

Windass' numbers by position for Wednesday Position played Games played Goals scored Assists AM 48 16 6 CF 33 12 6 SS 14 3 0 RW 8 2 0 RM 5 1 1 LW 4 1 1 LM 2 1 1 CM 2 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As much as Seung-Ho endeared himself to Birmingham supporters last season with his versatility across the midfield positions, Windass is, arguably, even more flexible for his team when needed, as can be seen glancing at the table above.

The 30-year-old's numbers last playing in the third tier will also make for extremely encouraging reading from a Blues perspective, with a combined goals and assists league tally of 18 from just 34 regular league games really sticking out.

That doesn't even take into account that a last-gasp header from the daring 5 foot 9 forward sealed promotion for Wednesday at the end of that campaign too, crashing in a very late header to win the League One play-off final for the Owls.

Danny Rohl even described Windass as being a "game-changer" for his men on his day last season, seen in his heroics in that play-off final, with more up his sleeve perhaps, if moved onto St. Andrew's soon.