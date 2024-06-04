Birmingham City are entering into the unknown somewhat dropping down to League One, knowing the lowly division can be a cruel customer for a sleeping giant.

Sunderland were submerged in the third tier for longer than anticipated when relegation was confirmed in 2018, staying put in the league for four seasons before promotion was secured, whilst the likes of Preston North End also didn't instantly bounce back upon relegation either, and even finished 15th during their first dire campaign back at the level in 2012.

That's why this next managerial appointment at St. Andrew's feels so pivotal, needing to hire a boss who can instantly get the Blues back to where they belong, instead of being trapped in the division below for an extended period of time.

This could be why Birmingham are trying to be incredibly ambitious with who they bring in as Tony Mowbray's successor, therefore, with one candidate having just competed in the Championship play-offs instead of worrying about a basement battle.

Birmingham could hire Championship manager

It was reported late last week by Football Insider that Carlos Corberan was in the sights of Birmingham as a potential next manager, with the Spaniard's representatives even in contact with the Blues to iron out some details.

However, already having their work cut out owing to relegation, the task to try and tempt Corberan to drop down a division has been made even more difficult when you consider football journalist John Percy has revealed he is a major target for the Leicester City vacancy too.

It would also cost in the region of £3.5m-£4m for Leicester or any suitor to sign up Corberan, who is still contracted to West Brom, which could be too much money for a bruised Birmingham to fork out after slipping to League One.

Yet, the ambitious American owners at Birmingham might well have this cash ready, knowing that the current Baggies manager - who has been described as a "genius" by former Leeds man Romario Vieira - would be perfect to show their League One rvials that they mean business.

It could also be rather beneficial for veteran striker Lukas Jutkiewicz after seeing what the Spaniard did at Huddersfield Town, transforming Danny Ward during his time with the Terriers.

Why Corberan could be perfect for Jutkiewicz

Still yet to agree a new deal with the Blues, Jutkiewicz could have a fire back in his belly to succeed with Corberan at the helm, who turned around the fortunes of another inconsistent attacker in Ward when managing in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield.

Only scoring four goals last season in total, Jutkiewicz's story is similar to that of Ward's when Corberan arrived at Huddersfield in 2020, having bagged just one solitary league strike during the 2020/21 season before the current West Brom man worked his magic.

Ward's goal record at Huddersfield - before and after Corberan Season Games played Goals scored 2023/24 21 3 2022/23 36 5 2021/22 43 14 2020/21 20 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The 5 foot 11 forward hasn't ever quite been able to reach the heights of his 2021/22 output since Corberan's departure, as the 41-year-old boss turned the Yorkshire-born attacker into an unlikely fan's favourite, with 14 goals scored across a near promotion-winning campaign.

Ward will line up for the Terriers next season in the same division as Birmingham, potentially reuniting with his old boss, who could well get Jutkiewicz firing on all cylinders again in a similar vein, especially in the drop-down.

Praised for being a "brilliant" manager who makes his teams "horrible to play against" by Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman, Corberan's approach to setting his sides up to play physical football would suit Jutkiewicz to a tee, who has excelled in the past as a target-man style striker for the Blues.

Imposing with his 6 foot 1 frame, the 35-year-old could also be inspired by Derby's use of veterans in their recent promotion story to succeed at this level as Birmingham aim for an immediate return back to the Championship.