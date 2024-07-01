Despite news filtering through recently that their reliable number one goalkeeper John Ruddy had moved onto Newcastle United in a shock deal, Birmingham City still look strong in goal going into the new League One campaign.

Ryan Allsop and former Leeds United shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell must have been purchased in-between the sticks knowing that the ex-Norwich City man was going to move onto Tyneside shortly, with a need now at St. Andrew's to start recruiting some centre-backs to further bolster defensively.

Birmingham are short when it comes to numbers in the heart of defence, with Blues stalwart Marc Roberts being let go of this off-season from this position, but one potential signing could sort the third tier giants out soon.

Birmingham closing in on deal for Dutch defender

It has been reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf that Chris Davies' side are close to sealing a deal for Sparta Rotterdam centre-back Mike Eerdhuijzen, as the new Blues boss continues to reshape his team ahead of a promotion challenge to come.

Birmingham are prepared to spend in the region of £2.1m to land the 23-year-old, to then hopefully partner him up with the likes of Dion Sanderson back in the West Midlands.

This is backed up by BirminghamLive journalist Alex Dicken, who also states that the Blues will get a deal over the line for current League One Golden Boot holder Alfie May to join as well, with Birmingham fans excited already at the prospect of watching their team next campaign.

What Eerdhuijzen can offer Birmingham

The current Rotterdam man will no doubt embrace the challenge of relocating to England and battling it out for his new employers, with his 6 foot 5 frame potentially intimidating League One attackers trying to get past him.

Roberts was only one inch shorter, and so the left-field acquisition of the Dutchman could prove to be a stroke of genius in helping Birmingham become defensively solid ahead of what they hope is a title-winning season to follow.

Although Roberts had become somewhat part of the furniture at St. Andrew's, with 197 appearances under his belt for Birmingham before his departure, it was the correct call to move him on.

Davies will want fresh blood at this disposal ahead of a promotion push, and with the 33-year-old only making 14 Championship appearances on the way to relegation being confirmed, it was an apt time to pull the plug on his time at the club.

Eerdhuijzen vs notable Birmingham centre-backs (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Eerdhuijzen Roberts Sanderson League games played 19 14 37 Goals scored 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Touches* 58.5 41.5 46.3 Accurate passes* 40.4 (86%) 25.1 (77%) 30.7 (85%) Interceptions* 1.2 0.6 1.4 Tackles* 0.9 0.6 1.0 Ball recoveries* 2.4 2.7 3.4 Clearances* 4.3 2.8 3.3 Duels won* 3.3 3.5 3.4 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, it's now more even understandable why Roberts was let go of this summer, with the potential for Sanderson now to form a daunting duo with Eerdhuijzen.

The Dutchman is arguably more comfortable with the ball at his feet as a calm operator compared to his ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers counterpart, who shines doing different defensive tasks away from playing out from the back.

This is a risky signing on Davies' end, with the Rotterdam defender not used to the cut and thrust of the EFL yet, but it could be a risk that pays off, especially if Eerdhuijzen goes on to have a breakout season that results in his new employers taking League One by storm.