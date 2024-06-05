With relegation to League One spurring a major rebuild at Birmingham City this summer, it appears that the Midlands outfit have landed on who they want to fill the dugout at St Andrews.

Blues' search for new boss continues

Following Tony Mowbray's decision to step down from the head coache's role at Birmingham due to health issues, those at the top of the club have been working tirelessly to find a successor for the 60-year-old.

One name that could take the reins at Birmingham is Alex Neil. The 42-year-old has bags of experience in the EFL with his most recent spell coming with Stoke City in 2023. Another man rumoured with a move to the Midlands is Liam Rosenior. The 39-year-old was most recently at Hull City, where he was surprisingly sacked after leading the Tigers to a seventh-placed finish last season.

More left-field suggestions have seen the Blues linked with Carlos Coberan. Whilst he would be an excellent appointment, the Spaniard is unlikely to be tempted away from the project he is building at West Bromwich Albion, no less for a club currently occupying England's third tier.

Another more unlikely suggestion is a move for Steve Bruce. The former Newcastle and Hull coach has been linked with a move to Birmingham, however it is uncertain whether the 63-year-old is ready for a return to management.

With the search for Mowbray's successor ongoing, it appears that the Blues have finally landed on who they view as their number one target.

Ex-Premier League boss holds talks with Birmingham

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Birmingham are interested in making Frank Lampard their new manager. Sources have told the outlet that the former Chelsea boss has impressed the hierarchy at St Andrews, placing him high on Birmingham's shortlist to succeed Mowbray at the club.

Whilst Lampard has reportedly had an interview with the Midlands outfit, the 45-year-old has also spoken to Burnley following Vincent Kompany's departure for Bayern Munich last week.

Lampard has suffered something of a mixed bag during his management career so far. Despite his CV boasting spells with Chelsea, Everton and Derby County, the former England star has struggled to establish himself at any one club, averaging less than a year in each job.

Frank Lampard Coaching Career Time as Manager Win % Chelsea April 2023–June 2023 9% Everton January 2022–January 2023 27% Chelsea July 2019–January 2021 52% Derby July 2018–July 2019 46%

Whilst a side that has recently dropped down from the Premier League may prove more glamorous on paper, Lampard may view Birmingham as an attractive prospect thanks to the opportunity he will have to settle in and build a team.

He is a coach who has shown flashes of quality but rarely been given enough time to implement his style of play on a team. A season in League One may be just what the 45-year-old needs to get his career back on track and help Birmingham return to the Championship at the first time of asking.