Birmingham City are thought to be one of the clubs leading the race to sign a £300,000+ player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Birmingham appoint Chris Davies as new manager

The Blues finally appointed a new manager to replace Tony Mowbray earlier this month, with Chris Davies leaving his role as Tottenham Hotspur assistant to take the St Andrews vacancy. Talking to the media after joining, Davies has said:

"I've been ready to be a manager for quite a few years. I always felt like a manager, like a number one. I've had a lot of responsibility at big clubs with the managers I've worked with. Now I'm the decision maker and the buck stops with me but I prefer that.

"It was about the right club, the right fit and the right time. I already had a great job at a great club, but my gut feeling was that this was a club which reflected my own ambition. I was over in the Maldives with the family when this all happened, but these types of opportunities are important to capture."

A newly relegated Birmingham, backed by Tom Wagner and Tom Brady's Knighthead Group, will be looking to win promotion out of League One at the first time of asking. To do that, new signings could be targeted ahead of Davies’ first campaign as a senior manager, and by the looks of it, the club are looking to make their mark in the transfer window.

Birmingham “leading” Marc Leonard transfer race

According to Romano, Birmingham are one of three clubs “leading” the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Leonard. The Blues are joined by Championship side Oxford United and new League One rivals Wrexham for Leonard, who is likely to cost in excess of £300,000 when add-ons are factored in.

The 22-year-old made the move to Brighton from Hearts as a teenager back in 2018, initially turning out in their U18 team before progressing to the U23s and has gone on to turn out twice for the Seagulls’ first team.

Leonard has also had two separate loan spells with Northampton Town, making 97 senior appearances for the club in total, scoring six times and registering seven assists. He won Northampton’s Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign, collecting 80% of the vote, while also picking up the Players' Player of the Season award.

His long-term future could now be away from Brighton following an impressive loan spell with Northampton, and by the looks of it, Birmingham are pushing to bring him to the Midlands and potentially make him a key part of their plans under Davies.