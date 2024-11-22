Birmingham City fans aren't used to this feeling of being near the top of a division, having grown too used to watching their side struggle against the drop in the Championship for many seasons.

Now, however, Chris Davies' men are a big fish in a small pond, with the Blues just off the top of League One at the moment owing to Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe Wanderers picking up a stunning six wins in a row.

It's been well spoken about the amount of firepower the Birmingham boss can call upon at a moment's notice, with the likes of Jay Stansfield at his disposal, but it should also be known that the defenders at St. Andrew's have also starred this season for the promotion chasers in equal measure.

Standout Birmingham defenders this season

The cash was splashed all over the pitch over the summer, with Birmingham seriously strengthening at the back by buying Christoph Klarer from SV Darmstadt 98.

The towering 6 foot 3 centre-back has been the dictionary definition of a man mountain for the League One titans, winning a very impressive 6.8 duels on average per league clash on top of also being a competent passer out from the back with 80.5 accurate passes per match.

He has also kept three clean sheets, with the brand new Blues number 4 not the only colossus Davies relies on defensively, with long-term Birmingham servant Krystian Bielik often partnering him at the back.

The one-time Arsenal youth product comes in at a monstrous 6 foot 2 himself, with a ridiculous 8.9 duels won on average blowing Klarer's numbers out of the water, as 15 were won alone last time out versus Northampton Town.

Donning the captain's armband too when he's not been suspended due to too many bookings, the Polish defender has looked revitalised under Davies' guidance to date.

Amazingly, there is a former centre-back who used to pull on Birmingham blue who's even taller than this duo, a player who has seen his career take off after a brief loan stint at the club.

Dan Burn's rising transfer value after Birmingham

Giant defender Dan Burn was on the books of the West Midlands outfit for just one season, with the 6 foot 7 defender proving to be a hit with the St. Andrew's masses during this spell.

The imposing defender would even end up returning to parent club Fulham mid-way through his time with the Blues in the Championship, as Burn then began to cement himself as a capable Premier League option at the back for the Cottagers.

Burn impressively bowed out of St. Andrew's by helping his side go ten games unbeaten in the league, with Lee Clark and Co desperately attempting to get their star loanee back at the start of 2014, after the Birmingham boss had labelled his efforts as "outstanding."

"The Premier League is where Dan wants to be and that's where I knew he'd end up going. We've obviously been thanked by Fulham because we helped him with his development but it's not a good scenario for us." - Lee Clark.

He would never return back, however, as the Blyth-born defender ended up starring for the likes of Wigan Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion before a dream move to boyhood club Newcastle United became reality in 2022.

Burn at Newcastle (full seasons) Season Games Goals Assists Clean sheets 24/25 11 0 0 3 23/24 33 2 2 7 22/23 38 1 0 12 Stats by Transfermarkt/Sofascore

Only worth around the £249k mark according to Transfermarkt when on loan at Birmingham, it's fair to say his time at St James' Park has seen this transfer value skyrocket way past this low amount, as Burn has even gone on to star in the Champions League for Eddie Howe's Magpies.

The 32-year-old found the back of the net against Paris St. Germain in this illustrious competition in 2023, leading to ex-Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand hailing him as "phenomenal."

A much-loved figure at Newcastle to this day, Burn's value has increased all the way up to £6.6m according to Transfermarkt - which is a sharp 2550% increase from his once £249k price tag.

Whilst Burn attempts to still do his bit for the Magpies as his career inevitably winds down, Klarer and Co back at St. Andrew's will hope they can keep up their resolute defensive displays as an instant return to the Championship remains on the cards.