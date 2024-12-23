Birmingham City will hope 2025 is the year they immediately return back to the Championship, knowing full well that League One can swallow some gigantic clubs whole.

After all, when you glance at the current third-tier standings, the likes of former FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic are just above the relegation spots, whilst ex-Premier League outfit Bolton Wanderers are a couple of points shy of the playoff positions themselves.

Therefore, Chris Davies will hope his team can keep the wins coming to bounce back up to the second tier at the first time of asking, with the Birmingham boss managing to get the very best out of players that were purchased even before his tenure got underway when the Blues were attempting to stave off their relegation doom.

Birmingham's best transfer business in recent years

Although the 2023/24 season would end with Birmingham falling down to League One, the summer transfer business before a ball was kicked that campaign has certainly helped Davies in the here and now.

The likes of Keshi Anderson entering the building on a free transfer has now proven to be a masterstroke, with the experienced winger helping himself to three goals and three assists in league action to date, whilst securing Krystian Bielik's services has also helped the promotion chasers look resolute at the back down a division.

During Birmingham's recent 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at St. Andrew's, the Polish titan won 100% of his duels, whilst also confidently amassing 107 touches as a key part of the Blues' defence in League One.

There is, of course, Jay Stansfield too who returned over the summer and has scored ten league goals in 13 outings.

Not all of the club's ventures in the market have gone on to be overwhelming success stories, however.

That includes Tyler Roberts who in comparison to Stansfield has not enjoyed a fun time of in offensive areas.

Tyler Roberts' time at Birmingham

Roberts hasn't featured for Davies whatsoever since the ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach took the reins at the Blues, with the former Leeds United man shifted out on loan to Northampton Town in August.

He didn't really impress anyone across Birmingham's disastrous relegation campaign either, despite then-manager John Eustace stating that Roberts had experienced a "great" pre-season after just putting pen to paper on a move to the club in the summer of 2023.

"Tyler has been great throughout pre-season. He’s got his own programme that he’s doing and we’re getting him as fit as we can." - Eustace in July 2023.

Whilst he did serve up a stunning assist for the aforementioned Stansfield to briefly display his prior Premier League credentials under Marcelo Bielsa, that is the only goal contribution Roberts has next to his name for his parent employers from 21 forgettable games.

Moreover, he has tumbled down the pecking order under Davies due to the likes of Tomoki Iwata and Willum Thor Willumsson now at the manager's disposal in the midfield ranks, alongside Alfie May leading the line competently in another spot the Welshman can operate in.

Roberts' L1 numbers for Northampton Stat Roberts Games played 16 Games started 14 Minutes averaged 69 Goals scored 0 Assists 2 Touches per game 31.6 Accurate passes per game 12.3 (68%) Stats by Sofascore

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, his time at Sixfields hasn't seen him set the world alight either, with just 12.3 accurate passes managed per league clash, alongside only mustering up two assists from 16 league matches.

With Marc Leonard also present at St. Andrew's as a back-up option that can create constant openings from midfield, there doesn't seem to be a spot for Roberts at Birmingham anymore, especially if Davies' men seal an instant promotion back up a league.

Whilst there would have been excitement in the air when Roberts penned a deal to join the club last summer, having scored ten goals in the Championship for the Whites and other teams, Birmingham could now be best placed to move on their dud permanently when his Northampton loan stint expires.