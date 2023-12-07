To say that Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City tenure hasn't gone to plan so far would be an understatement. The former Derby County boss arrived with the Blues inside the Championship play-off places, before enduring a run of one win in eight games in what has been a disastrous start. Now, Birmingham sit 15th and seven points adrift of the top six, making the January transfer window all the more important.

As the season goes on, sacking John Eustace could look more and more like a poor decision by Tom Brady and the rest of the Birmingham ownership, but January reinforcements could yet change Rooney's fortunes.

Birmingham City transfer news

With the riches of an NFL legend behind him, Rooney could make his mark on the Birmingham squad in January, as they look to climb back into play-off contention. After the transfer window, the new manager could face pressure to turn things around, especially if he is heavily backed. So far, results haven't been good enough and Rooney risks undoing the good work that he has already done throughout his managerial career.

The Manchester United legend could yet get one particular reinforcement to turn the tide, however, as per reports. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Brady and Birmingham are readying an offer to sign Arsenal academy graduate Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill. The Puskas Akademia man is also the subject of interest from MLS sides Philadelphia Union and Toronto, who are also reportedly readying offers with Ormonde-Ottewill in the final six months of his current contract.

The left-back previously captained Arsenal U21s before being released in 2015 where he landed at Swindon Town and eventually made the move into Europe. Now, however, Birmingham could offer him the chance to make his return to English football, as they look to bounce back after a poor run of form.

"Confident" Ormonde-Ottewill could get EFL return

After spending time away from English football, Ormonde-Ottewill could finally get things back on track courtesy of Birmingham, who may complete their move for the left-back. If the former Arsenal man does arrive, he might have to compete with 22-year-old Lee Buchanan in a battle between the young and upcoming star and the now experienced fullback looking to finally realise his potential. It is the type of competition that Rooney arguably needs in his squad for it to thrive, before potentially reaching the important top six.

During his time at Swindon Town, Ormonde-Ottewill earned the praise of then-manager Luke Williams. Williams said after Ormonde-Ottewill scored his first senior goal back in 2016:

“I think it will help his confidence no end because it has been coming. He has started to experiment more with running at people and getting inside the box and started to get a few shots on goal. I felt like it was coming and I think now he will believe in himself more and more. He is so positive and confident and he has got the ability to manipulate the ball very quickly in a very tight area. It’s a good combination.”