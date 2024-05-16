After parting ways with Gary Rowett after an unsuccessful interim period in charge, Birmingham City have reportedly added a fresh face to their managerial shortlist in case Tony Mowbray does not take the reigns next season.

Birmingham manager news

Birmingham's season ultimately ended in Championship relegation in what represents a disaster considering where they found themselves earlier in the campaign. Under John Eustace, they were on course to compete for a place in the play-offs, but opted to hire Wayne Rooney nonetheless in a decision they quickly regretted.

Then turning to Mowbray after Rooney's disaster, the former Sunderland boss was forced to make way for Rowett, so the Blues find themselves back at square one.

Left in search of a new manager, Birmingham have already been linked with the likes of former boss Steve Bruce, who has more than enough experience to guide them back to the Championship at the first time of asking. But now it seems as though the club are aiming for a younger candidate.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Birmingham have shortlisted Liam Rosenior for their managerial role following his shock departure from Hull City. Rosenior was nominated for the Championship's Manager of Season award but, ultimately, his failure to secure a place in the play-offs led to Hull's decision to sack him much to the surprise of many.

The 39-year-old would have to get off to a quick start at St Andrew's to avoid any Rooney comparisons, however, especially after claiming to have learned from the Manchester United legend during their time in the Derby County dugout together.

Rosenior told Derby's official website: “Wayne is intelligent with people. He cares about them as well and he has been able to show that side to him in such a difficult time.

"He doesn’t change when he’s doing a press conference, when he is doing a team talk or when he is addressing the staff in terms of a tough moment when the club went into administration. I have learnt so much from Wayne in terms of how he has dealt with the pressure of the situation we are in.”

Birmingham must act swiftly to land "superb" Rosenior

The surprise over Hull's decision to part ways with Rosenior paints the picture of the job he was doing for the Tigers, which very nearly led them into the Championship's top six. Sacked nonetheless, Birmingham can now take full advantage to land the type of young manager they believed they were getting when Rooney arrived.

It was during his time at Hull that Rosenior earned plenty of praise, including from former player and Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, who heaped praise on the former full back: "Liam Rosenior is doing a superb job at Hull.

"I actually think he is underrated as a coach – he is certainly getting the best out of the players. You could see last season the players believed in him, but this season they have shown more consistency and quality, and they are now right in the mix to get a play-off spot at the end of this season."