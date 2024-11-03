Birmingham City are believed to be preparing an offer to sign a defensive beast in the January transfer window, according to a new transfer update.

Birmingham eyeing immediate Championship return under Davies

It has been a positive start to the season for the Blues, who sit top of the League One table and in pole position to seal a quickfire return to the Championship.

Birmingham have opened up a three-point between themselves and second-place Wycombe Wanderers, and perhaps most importantly, they have a four-point advantage over Wrexham, who have also played a game extra but were also fancied by many to be among the leading clubs to go up.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Chris Davies' side didn't return to the Championship at the first attempt - it would arguably even be a big disappointment, given their start to the campaign - and it is an exciting time for supporters with Tom Wagner and Tom Brady heavily involved behind the scenes, giving the club something of a Hollywood feel not dissimilar to promotion rivals Wrexham.

The January transfer window will provide Birmingham with an opportunity to bring in more reinforcements and strengthen Davies' squad, and it looks as though that may be the case, following a new claim.

Birmingham preparing new offer for defensive beast

According to Football Insider, Birmingham are readying an improved offer for Hannover 96 centre-back Phil Neumann in January, having shown an interest in him during the summer transfer window.

The report points out that the League One side "had a £3.4million offer knocked back by the German outfit" at that point, as they held firm and ensured he remained at the club for the time being.

Neumann could be an ideal addition for Birmingham, adding more quality to the back-line for the second half of the season and hopefully being viewed as a player who could then thrive in the Championship next season and beyond.

At 27 years of age, the German now possesses a huge amount of experience, and he has a total of 168 appearances to his name in the 2.Bundesliga. He has scored four goals and registered eight assists for good measure.

Neumann has started 11 matches in the league this season, averaging an impressive number of clearances per game, and on top of that, good stats for aerial duels won per game and interceptions per match.

Phil Neumann's 2.Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 11 Starts 11 Minutes played 990 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clearances per game 4.5 Aerial duel wins per game 2.5 Interceptions per game 1.9

It could feel like a statement signing if Birmingham get it done, not to mention impressive work by Wanger and Brady, further suggesting that exciting years could lie ahead. Building from a position of strength is always hugely important and that's exactly what the Blues may well be doing if they got a deal over the line.