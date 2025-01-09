Birmingham City have joined the race to sign a new versatile defender to help them in their push for a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Birmingham flying high in League One

After signiificant outlay in the summer transfer window, it is no surprise to see Birmingham City at the top of League One heading into the second half of the season. Chris Davies has overseen a strong campaign so far for the Blues, with the club boasting the best defence in the division alongside the second best attack.

As a result, they sit two points clear of fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers, while having two games in hand on the pair, meaning that when all is said and done they could find themselves a mammoth eight points clear at the top of England's third tier.

Birmingham City's season stats Statistic League Rank Wins 16 1st Losses 2 1st Goals scored 41 2nd Goals conceded 17 1st Goal difference +24 1st

But despite losing just twice so far this campaign, they are still active in the January transfer window, with the club having already agreed a deal to sign Phil Neumann at the end of the campaign when his current deal with Hannover comes to an end, having had a substantial offer for the German knocked back over the summer transfer window.

Now, they could be looking to make a more immediate addition to Davies' side as they look to ensure an instant return to the Championship.

Birmingham rival West Brom for defender

That comes according to the Daily Mail [Via the Scottish Sun], who report that Birmingham are ready to rival their Midlands rivals West Brom for Rangers talent Adam Devine, who the pair see as a potential bargain buy this January.

Just 21-years-old, Devine's reported £2,500 a week deal at Ibrox comes to an end this summer, and he is no closer to forcing his way into the first team. In fact, he has not featured for 16 months in Glasgow.

Last spotted on loan at Motherwell, Devine has managed just 33 senior appearances to date across spells with Rangers, Motherwell and Brechin City. Though breaking into the Rangers side under Michael Beale in 2022, he has failed to kick on and is now deemed surplus to requirements.

That means that Rangers are ready to let him leave this month in order to receive a fee for the versatile defender, who is a rightback by trade but has also played at left back regularly across his brief career to date.

And Birmingham are one of the sides positioning themselves to land a potential bargain, as the Blues eye "an opportunity to sign a Rangers player on the cheap".

Of course, Birmingham raided Rangers twice over the summer too, signing Scott Wright in a deal worth £300,000, while they also added Ben Davies to their ranks on loan. Now, it could be Devine's time to tread what is becoming an increasingly familiar path from Glasgow to England's second city.