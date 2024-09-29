After splashing out on signing Jay Stansfield in the summer transfer window, Tom Wagner is now reportedly plotting another sensational move to sign a young midfielder ahead of Manchester United for Birmingham City.

Birmingham transfer news

Eyebrows were unsurprisingly raised when the Blues spent over £15m to sign Stansfield from Fulham just after his goal helped to knock them out of the Carabao Cup. However, the forward has not disappointed since turning last season's loan spell permanent, with four goals in five games representing a solid return to life at St Andrew's.

Meanwhile, Chris Davies' new side, as a whole, have enjoyed an excellent start. Birmingham sit top of League One and are unbeaten after six wins and one draw in seven games. Even after finding themselves 2-0 down against Peterborough, the Blues fought back to seal a stunning 3-2 victory to maintain their unbeaten status.

Two points clear at the top of League One with a game in hand over some of their rivals, the Blues have set their sights on promotion and even towards signing a future star ahead of Manchester United in another sensational deal.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon on Patreon, Wagner is now plotting a move to sign Chris Rigg ahead of Manchester United for his Birmingham side in what could be one of the most intriguing deals of 2025.

The young Sunderland midfielder is undoubtedly destined for the top, but his next move could yet be sideways with a switch to St Andrew's next year, with Birmingham potentially submitting a bid worth £10m for his signature.

However, Manchester United are among those of Europe's elite who have been credited with an interest in Rigg, with the Red Devils scouts said to have been impressed by the Sunderland teenager.

Still just 17 years old, there's no great rush to leave the Championship for Rigg, who clearly stands to benefit from the game time being sent his way in England's second tier.

"Machine" Rigg would be Birmingham's biggest statement yet

Signing Stansfield raised eyebrows, but beating the likes of Manchester United to Rigg's signature would send shockwaves throughout English football. If rumours are anything to go by, Wagner and Birmingham aren't just preparing for life after potential promotion to the Championship, but for returning to the biggest stage English football has to offer in the form of the Premier League.

Rigg isn't just one for the future, either. So far this season, the teenager has started six of Sunderland's seven Championship games, losing just twice and helping Regis Le Bris' side into an early, unexpected promotion race.

It's a rise that many saw coming at the Stadium of Light, including former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole, who said back in April (via the Sunderland Echo): "Chris Rigg looks like a pressing machine. He looks like the one player who plays with intensity; in possession, out of possession, which merits a Sunderland shirt.

"He’s got to be grabbing hold of the game… He’s 16 years old, but he looks like somebody who wants to go and press one midfielder, drops, goes back to the centre-half… Let him go and chase that down. The likes of Seb Larsson, the likes of Fabio Borini, used to do that."