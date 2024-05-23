Following Tony Mowbray's decision to step down as Birmingham City manager, the Blues are reportedly set to open talks with his potential replacement.

Birmingham manager news

The 60-year-old initially came in following Birmingham's nightmare Wayne Rooney experiment which took the club from play-off contention to a relegation battle they eventually lost, with Gary Rowett failing to turn things around in his interim spell.

There may have been some hope that Mowbray would resume his role this summer, but the club have since confirmed his decision to step down permanently.

Reacting to the news, Birmingham City Owner and Chairman of the Board Tom Wagner told the club's official website: “We are disappointed that Tony will not be coming back to lead the team forward but respect his decision to put his health and his family first.

"In a short period of time at Blues Tony demonstrated excellent leadership skills and a work ethic that galvanised all around him. He is an outstanding human being and will always be welcome at St. Andrew’s."

Despite their disappointment, however, the Blues have now switched their attention towards finding a swift replacement. According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Birmingham are set to open talks with Paul Heckingbottom in the coming days over making the former Sheffield United boss their next manager.

Heckingbottom was sacked by Sheffield United earlier in the Premier League season and has since been linked with the likes of Sunderland, albeit whilst remaining without a job. An experienced manager in the EFL, Heckingbottom would be tasked with taking Birmingham straight back to the Championship next season.

Heckingbottom has promotion experience that Birmingham need

If Birmingham are to secure promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking then welcoming a manager who knows all about doing exactly that is the way to do it. And Heckingbottom certainly knows how. The manager, who prefers to play a 3-5-2 formation, previously won the League One play-offs with Barnsley, defeating Millwall in the 2015/16 final. Meanwhile, he also knows a thing or two about winning at St Andrew's.

Paul Heckingbottom vs Birmingham City (via Transfermarkt) 16/17 - Birmingham 0-3 Barnsley 16/17 - Barnsley 2-2 Birmingham 17/18 - Barnsley 2-0 Birmingham 21/22 - Birmingham 1-2 Sheffield United 22/23 - Sheffield United 1-1 Birmingham 22/23 - Birmingham 1-2 Sheffield United

It's a three-game unbeaten run in Birmingham that Heckingbottom will be keen to keep hold of for as long as possible, especially if he steps into the dugout at St Andrew's this summer.

The 46-year-old certainly ticks a fair few boxes at the club, as they look to make up for lost time and get their next appointment right. Meanwhile, Heckingbottom, himself, is still looking for his next job after leaving Sheffield United earlier in the campaign, making this a good match.