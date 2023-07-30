Arsenal seem to be closing in on their fourth signing of the summer, with this relative unknown sure to play a big role in the future of the club...

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

The latest on their pursuit of Brazilian talent Bitello comes courtesy of 90min, who suggest that the Gunners are continuing their pursuit, working on a deal to tempt him from Gremio.

It is noted in the report that they are confident of securing the move, with the touted £8.5m fee a nominal one given how free-spending Mikel Arteta has been thus far this window.

Negotiations are ongoing, with the player also said to be keen on a move to north London despite the various interest across Europe.

His signing would supplement the earlier additions of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, which have put them in a far greater position to topple Manchester City in the coming season.

Who is Bitello?

There is a good reason why the 23-year-old maestro is so sought-after, given his recent starring campaign within the Brasileiro Serie A. He announced himself as one of the division's top performers despite his youth, suggesting a bright future for such a classy midfield ace.

His entrance into the Emirates could coincide perfectly with the earlier exit of Granit Xhaka, which has left a huge creative void in the engine room.

His £21.4m move to Bayer Leverkusen was felt heavily by a fanbase who had enjoyed a rollercoaster experience with the Swiss international, eventually coming to love the man they once booed.

This was largely encouraged due to his stellar 2022/23 year, in which his creativity from deep helped to spearhead their unlikely title charge.

The 30-year-old would maintain a 7.05 average rating in the Premier League, upheld through his seven goals, seven assists, 1.3 key passes and 0.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He was everywhere, and deservedly earned praise from his manager following the conclusion of the campaign: "He’s been exceptional. A key part of the success of the team and I’m so happy that everybody is appreciating what he’s done. He’s had an exceptional season."

To replace that will be a tough task, though Bitello has already showcased his possession of the key attributes that made Xhaka so effective.

Standing at 6 foot in stature, just one inch shorter than his potential predecessor, he already has the physical qualities that emulate the box-to-box stalwart. However, it is his creativity in his homeland that has truly caught the eye.

Last term in the Brazilian top flight, Bitello posted a 7.09 average rating alongside his 83% pass completion, 1.9 key passes and 1.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Although he would only record three goal contributions, it is clear that his efforts in forging chances have perhaps not been reciprocated by the strikers. Should he move to Arsenal, instead supplying the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, these are figures only set to grow.

In fact, his key passes per game would have ranked him third amongst Arteta's squad last season in the league, to further emphasise the creativity that led data analyst Ben Mattinson to laud his "unique profile" and versatility.

With a little bit of work, it would not take long to mould the powerful midfielder into the perfect Xhaka heir, with his exceptional creativity already suggesting he is ready to take that step up.