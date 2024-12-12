Blackburn Rovers are confident they will win the race for a 22-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window, according to a new report. Rovers made it five wins on the bounce and four consecutive 1-0 wins as they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night to climb to fifth place in the Championship table.

Blackburn Rovers news

After 19 games, Blackburn find themselves in the play-off race, having won ten and picked up 34 points; only Sunderland, Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United have more. The January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks, and manager John Eustace believes it is a good opportunity to show that the club can eventually win promotion to the Premier League.

He said: "It's important we improve and invest in the right areas. It's evident where we need to do that. If we're in a strong position come January, then why not? The league is wide open, and we've got to keep building and believing in what we're doing.

"I'm not saying about being promoted, but I'm saying about building and bringing good quality into the group. It's important that we want success, and that isn't given; you have to earn it. It might not be this season, but we're certainly headed in the right direction, so it's important we keep building with quality."

Blackburn Rovers confident they can sign Aasgaard in January

According to Football League World, Blackburn Rovers are confident they can sign Thelo Asgaard from Wigan Athletic in January. The 22-year-old has been an impressive performer for the Latics this season, despite their place near the bottom end of the League One table.

Aasgaard is a product of Liverpool's youth system before playing for Wigan's under-18s and eventually moving up to the first team in the 2020/21 season. That campaign saw Aasgaard, who was born in Liverpool but has 11 caps for Norway’s under-21s, score three goals and record two assists in 33 League One games.

Ever since, Aasgaard has been a firm part of the starting XI at the DW Stadium. The midfielder, who has scored 25 career goals in total, played a key part in Wigan beating the drop to League Two last season. His performances for the Latics are not going unnoticed, as Blackburn are keen on a deal and are now confident in getting it done in the New Year.

Thelo Aasgaard's Wigan Athletic stats Apps 153 Goals 25 Assists 9

Football League World reports that Asgaard could have left Wigan in the summer, with Blackburn, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest admirers of the midfielder. They state that Blackburn have remained interested in Aasgaard, and there is confidence at Ewood Park that they can tempt him to join in the New Year, given they are in the play-off race in the Championship. Aasgaard is under contract until 2028, but a tempting offer from Rovers could force Wigan to sell the midfielder.