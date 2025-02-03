Blackburn Rovers are said to have agreed a deal to sign an "explosive" Premier League attacker, according to a new update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Latest Blackburn news

John Eustace's side are sitting pretty in a playoff place in the Championship currently, with supporters growing increasingly confident that a return to the Premier League could be on the cards this season.

Last Friday, Rovers battled their way to a 2-1 victory at home to Preston North End, as they added three more precious points to their league tally, and next up is a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Blackburn have continued to be linked with new signings in the last remaining days of the January transfer window, with Augustus Kargbo arriving last month to bolster the attacking options at Eustace's disposal.

Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has also emerged as a target, having only moved to his current club from West Brom last summer, but it looks as though he will stay put for the time being. Now, it looks like an alternative attacking option could come in at the eleventh hour of the window, with an exciting update emerging on deadline day evening.

Blackburn agree deal to sign "explosive" ace

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Blackburn have agreed a deal to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis on the final day of the window: "Blackburn Rovers agree deal to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest. Player now on his way for medical tests."

The £40,000-a-week Dennis could be a great addition for Blackburn, bringing with him proven Premier League quality, having scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in 52 appearances in the competition.

The 27-year-old has also netted four times in 17 outings in the Championship, while Tom Cleverley lauded his abilities during his time working with the striker at Watford: "We know that Dennis has got that explosive burst. As a defender, you can think you’re comfortable on the ball, and then he appears from nowhere."

At 27 years of age, this is no panic buy from Blackburn, in terms of signing a player who is on the wane and in his 30s, and he could be hungry to prove himself after a lack of minutes in a Forest shirt this season.

The superb form of Chris Wood was understandably going to see his playing time limited, and in fact, he hasn't made a single appearance, only highlighting why a fresh challenge will surely appeal to him midway through the season.

Match-winners in the final third are the difference-maker in any promotion battle, so Blackburn will be hoping that Dennis can chip in with some telling contributions in the next three months, putting his experience to good use.

He is an eight-cap Nigeria international, scoring once for his country, and if he can hit the heights that Eustace will no doubt expect from him, he could be a fantastic signing.