One manager has already emerged as the favourite to succeed Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers, as per The Lancashire Telegraph.

Tomasson’s future at Blackburn

Tomasson’s tenure in charge at Ewood Park looks set to come to an end, with an announcement over his departure expected to come on Thursday once approved by the Venky’s in India.

The 47-year-old wasn't allowed to speak to the press ahead of Rovers' game against QPR last weekend following Deadline Day drama involving target Duncan McGuire. Rovers wanted to sign McGuire from Orlando City, however, a deal broke down due to an “administrative error” from the Lancashire side and a transfer was cancelled with McGuire mid-flight. In a statement, Blackburn said:

“Duncan McGuire’s proposed loan move to Blackburn Rovers from MLS side Orlando City has not been approved by the EFL to date due to the registration documents being submitted after the 11pm transfer deadline.

“All of the necessary signed paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm on Thursday February 1st, however due to an administrative error, the forms were not processed within the prescribed time. Detailed discussions with legal representatives and the relevant football authorities have taken place over the past few days to try to reach an urgent and positive resolution to the matter.”

As we know, Blackburn then fell to defeat on Saturday against QPR, and it looks as if that will be Tomasson’s last time in the Ewood Park dugout.

Therefore, Rovers appear to be on the search for the Danish manager’ successor, with the club seemingly wasting no time.

Favourite to replace Tomasson at Blackburn...

The Lancashire Telegraph’s Elliott Jackson shared a big Blackburn Rovers news story on Thursday morning, revealing that those at Ewood Park have identified John Eustace as the early frontrunner to replace Tomasson.

He appears to be in pole position to take over as he ‘leads the running to come in as the new head coach’, with Blackburn looking at a swift long-term appointment instead of a caretaker.

Eustace has been out of work since October when he was controversially sacked at Birmingham City despite having Blues in the playoff places. As we know, since then, Birmingham have struggled under Wayne Rooney and now have former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray in charge. It shows what an “excellent” job he did in the Midlands, as dubbed by Alan Briggs.

He has also been a manager of interest over recent months, with Derby County, Stoke City and most recently Huddersfield Town all linked with a move for Eustace.

The 44-year-old, who plays a 3-5-2 system, appeared to be going from strength to strength during his early days as a manager at Birmingham., so he could look to pick up where he left off at Ewood Park, making this one to watch.