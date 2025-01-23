Blackburn Rovers are ready to make a move to sign a 25-year-old striker in what remains of this January transfer window, according to a new report.

John Eustace’s side fell to back-to-back defeats on Tuesday evening, as they were beaten 2-0 at Ewood Park by Coventry City. Despite the two losses, Rovers remain in the play-off places, but given they have lost 10 games, the most of any top six side this season, Eustace will have his eyes on ways of improving his team in the transfer market.

One player that Blackburn are interested in signing is Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old has been playing in the MLS but has now returned to the City Ground and is expected to leave on loan once again before the window closes on February 3rd. But Blackburn are not alone in their pursuit, as Hull City have joined the race to sign O’Brien and are planning to make a move soon.

Signing a new midfielder may have just become even more important for Rovers, as Eustace confirmed this week that Sondre Tronstad is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines due to picking up a significant hamstring injury: “We have had Sonny [Tronstad] scanned, and he's going to be out for six weeks, unfortunately. He has been a magnificent performer for us, and he'll be a big miss.”

Blackburn to make move for striker who has 44 career goals

But a new midfielder isn’t all that Eustace wants, as according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Blackburn are looking to rekindle their interest in striker Augustus Kargbo in the remaining days of this transfer window.

Rovers made contact with the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window, but a deal never worked out. This report states that interest has remained from the Lancashire side, and they are now ready to make a fresh move this month.

Kargbo, who has won 17 caps for Sierra Leone, currently plays for Serie B side Cesena and has done so since August 2023. The forward has spent the majority of his career in Italy and has done well since moving to Cesena, as he scored nine goals and recorded 10 assists last season, taking his tally to 44 career goals in senior football.

Augustus Kargbo's Cesena stats Apps 53 Goals 15 Assists 14

It is unclear how much Kargbo could cost Rovers in this transfer window, but the striker is only under contract until 2026, meaning there shouldn't be a massive price tag.

Blackburn currently have Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann, and Harry Leonard as their forward options. Weimann and Gueye are their top goalscorers with five goals, but if Rovers are going to last the distance in the play-off race, there is going to be a need for more goals in the team.

Kargbo’s flexibility in the sense that he can play on the left as well as behind the striker means his arrival may not guarantee he replaces one of the current ranks but instead partners them at the top end of the pitch.