Blackburn Rovers have now agreed personal terms with an experienced midfielder ahead of a proposed move to Ewood Park before Friday's transfer deadline, according to a new report.

It has been a productive summer for the Lancashire side, as they have made some changes to their squad despite the fact that there are still financial uncertainties surrounding the club. As well as the strong summer off the pitch, it has also been a good start to the campaign on it, as John Eustace’s side have picked up seven points from their first nine available.

Blackburn Rovers transfer news

Blackburn have brought in six new players over the course of this summer so far, with those additions being a mix of free transfers, loan deals, and bargain signings. The majority of those arrivals have made a good impact, but with only a few days remaining, Eustace may still have his eye on a couple of late deals.

Blackburn Rovers' summer signings Signed from Makhter Gueye RWDM Yuki Ohashi Sanf. Hiroshima Andreas Weimann Bristol City Danny Batth Norwich City Jack Barrett Everton Owen Beck (Loan) Liverpool

Blackburn’s latest signing has seen them add Liverpool defender Owen Beck to their ranks, as it was reported earlier this week that the defender was closing in on a move to Ewood Park, signing for the Lancashire side on a one-year loan deal.

Rovers are still looking to improve the squad, with it being reported by Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak that the Championship club are looking into a move for goalkeeper Balázs Tóth before Friday’s 11 p.m. deadline. Eustace is said to be keen on adding to his goalkeeping options, and Fehérvár, who Tóth currently plays for, are said to be open to a move before the window closes.

As well as looking to sign a new goalkeeper, Blackburn are also said to be interested in signing Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby. Stoke City and QPR are also after the young defender, with Newcastle open to letting Ashby leave on loan once again. Whoever is to sign the player would have to give Newcastle and the player enough encouragement that he is going to play enough games.

Blackburn Rovers agree terms to sign Todd Cantwell

Sky Sports News reported this week that Blackburn will also now hold talks with midfielder Todd Cantwell over a move to Ewood Park. Cantwell is currently playing for Scottish Premiership side Rangers, but he submitted a transfer request earlier this summer and has since been training with the club’s B team.

Journalist Alan Nixon has since reported on Wednesday afternoon that Cantwell has agreed a deal to sign for the club, though certain details still need to be finalised between the clubs. The 26 year-old reportedly earned just over £1 million a year at Ibrox, so it will be interesting to see what number he lands on in Lancashire.

Sky's report stated that there is a belief a deal can be struck for the midfielder, who has been with Rangers since January 2023, scoring 14 goals in 64 games. Cantwell came through the academy at Carrow Road, and his former youth coach, Gary Cockaday, described the player as a “god-given” talent who went on to do very well for Norwich’s first team.