Ewood Park

Key information about Ewood Park

Ewood Park is the home of Blackburn Rovers and the ground was built all the way back in 1890. The stadium is located in Nuttall Street, near the River Darwen, and houses one of the oldest and most historic English teams who are also among the founding fathers of the Premier League and the Football League.

Currently, Ewood Park has a capacity of 31,367 seats, all of which are covered, and has no running track surrounding the field. The size of the pitch itself is 115m x 76m and also has undersoil heating installed.

The highest capacity ever recorded at the stadium was on March 2 1929 when 62,522 supporters came to watch Blackburn play Bolton in an FA Cup match.

A history of Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers moved to Ewood Park in 1890 having resided at Leamington Road prior to that. The stadium itself was officially opened in 1882 and the club would occasionally play matches there on the so-called ‘Old Ewood’. However, there were matches there even before that, with the first game against Sheffield Wednesday being played on 9 April 1881.

But it would take them years before they finally settled there. First, Rovers would spend a year at Pleasington Cricket Ground before moving to another cricket pitch, Alexandra Meadows, where they stayed for four years. After that, it was nine years at Leamington Road, the club’s first purpose-built ground, but due to some financial difficulties and the unsustainable cost, they had to move for one final time, landing at Ewood Park, where they are now.

The early 20th century was huge for Ewood Park when it came to improvements and developments of the stadium. The capacity quickly rose and Rovers had to keep improving the ground to go along with the increased interest, including added floodlights and a new cover for the Blackburn End terrace.

The Nuttall Street Stand was burned down in a fire but the club managed to rebuild it in 1984 and a few years after that, they also demolished and replaced the wooden Riverside Stand with a single-tiered stand.

In early 1994, two new stands opened at the short end and shortly after that, Rovers also opened the Jack Walker Stand, naming it after Jack Walker himself who had taken over the club a couple of years before that, in 1991.

Now, the stadium comprises four main sections: The Bryan Douglas Darwen End, Riverside Stand, Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End, and the Jack Walker Stand.

Tickets to watch Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park

All the tickets to watch Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park can be purchased on the team’s official website with the price varying depending on the age group of the buyer, whether it’s bought before or on matchday itself, and on the location in the stands. The cheapest adult ticket, however, is available for £22 in the RFS Riverside Stand.

As is usual, Rovers offer a chance to buy a season ticket which is the equivalent of up to ten free games with standard match pricing but as ever, those are not unlimited and can only be renewed by existing season ticket holders.

