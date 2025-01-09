Blackburn are now holding talks to sign a new defender for manager John Eustace as they look to continue their push for a spot in the Championship play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Blackburn hit bump in season

Though currently seventh in the Championship, Blackburn's return of two points from their last five games (two draws and three defeats) is the worst form in the division across that time, and a remedy is needed fast.

Fewest points in the last five Championship games Blackburn 2 Plymouth Argyle 3 Luton Town 3 Watford 3 Derby County 3

As it stands, they remain within touching distance of the top six in the division, but their gap to those below them has been cut to just two points, with three sides sitting on 37 points while Norwich City sit just a point further back, all with eyes on leapfrogging Rovers in their own pushes for a play-off place.

Despite Blackburn reportedly being keen to strike several deals this January transfer window, John Eustace admitted that nothing was close yet.

“Nothing at the moment," he explained ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough when quizzed on transfers. "I know the club are working very hard to try and bring some players in, so hopefully we can continue doing that and see where it takes us. I am sure there won’t be anyone in before the weekend.”

However, he is keen for that to change, admitting that his side need "help" to sustain their play-off hopes: "We are doing the right things but we have to keep positive and we think we can be a top side in this league. But we need help. Hopefully, we can get that to stay in the push of where we want to be."

Now, one of the men he is hoping to land has been revealed.

Blackburn in talks over loan move

That is according to The Lancashire Telegraph, who report that Blackburn are in talks with Coventry City over a move for defender Liam Kitching.

Any deal would likely be a loan move for the defender, they report, with Blackburn unlikely to offer anything close to the £4m Coventry shelled out to land him 18 months ago. It is added that "talks have been ongoing for the last week and at one stage, the deal looked likely", but that his involvement in Coventry's most recent game has left the move "in the balance".

The defender hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last season, scoring two own goals in the same game, and he has been out of favour so far this campaign.

He has started just seven times in the Championship to date, with just one of those coming under new boss Frank Lampard. A left-footed centre-back who can also fill in at left-back, the 6 foot 1 defender is seen as an excellent option to provide cover for the injured Harry Pickering at Ewood Park.

One player who won't be making the move, however, is Grant Hanley, with the report adding that a move for the defender is "not a deal that Rovers are pursuing at this time". Could Kitching be the one to help sustain Blackburn's play-off charge?