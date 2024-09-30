Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing an "unbelievable" player who is a standout figure in his position in his current league, according to a fresh transfer report.

Blackburn impressing in Championship

It has been such an encouraging start to the new Championship season for Rovers, who remain unbeaten in the competition after their first seven matches. John Eustace's side sit third in the table behind West Brom and Sunderland, with Saturday's 2-0 win at home Queens Park Rangers further suggesting that they should be aiming to finish in the playoff places this season at worst.

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that they have continued to excel despite losing star striker Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town during the summer transfer window, with last year's top goalscorer in the Championship moving on to pastures new.

It is still early days, of course, so supporters are unlikely to be getting too carried away, but there is understandable positivity in the air, as Eustace continues to impress as manager. New signings in January could be ideal, in terms of giving the boss extra quality and depth in their promotion push, and it could looks as though they are eyeing up a key addition.

Blackburn want to sign "unbelievable" player in January

According to Football Insider, Blackburn are in the mix to sign Lincoln City centre-back Paudie O'Connor in the January transfer window, with Preston North End and Oxford United also thought to be in the race. He is said to have "established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the EFL".

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, at which point the League One side would lose him on a free, assuming he fails to sign an extension.

O'Connor may be playing in League One, but he could be a brilliant addition for a team fighting at the top end of the second tier. The Irishman has grown into such a dominant performer for Lincoln since arriving from Bradford City back in 2022, with teammate Jack Moylan describing him as "unbelievable" and former Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips heaping praise on him.

"He was outstanding and he’s been the most unlucky (not to play more), I’ve said that before. To not have played for so long and to come in and play how he played, and then to be a real threat, is impressive."

Now 27, O'Connor is a very experienced player, so there wouldn't be the threat of him being overawed by the step up in quality, especially as he once played for Leeds United, meaning he knows how to deal with the pressure of representing a big club.

If he joined Blackburn midway through the season, he would give Eustace's side that extra stability in defence that could be vital in the promotion tussle, as well as a goal threat, having scored and assisted twice apiece already in League One this season.