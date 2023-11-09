Blackburn Rovers have struggled for consistency in the Championship so far this season. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side sit 10th and three points adrift of the play-off places in arguably the most highly-contested division in English football, where the January transfer window could make all the difference.

After missing out on the chance to reach Wembley last season due to goal difference against Sunderland and former manager Tony Mowbray, Blackburn may well look towards the winter window as an ideal opportunity to avoid a repeat of the heartbreak they suffered in the last campaign. With that said, reports suggest that Rovers are weighing up a move to sign a promising young forward who has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign in League Two.

Blackburn transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Rovers spent less than £1m on additions, with Leopold Wahlstedt the only player coming in for a fee, whilst others such as Sondre Tronstad and Niall Ennis came in on free deals in what was a shrewd window from those at Ewood Park. Given that they spent so little during the summer, the North West side could have the chance to splash the cash in January to welcome a striker who knows exactly where the back of the net is.

According to TeamTalk, Blackburn are weighing up a move to sign Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon in January. The forward has also reportedly attracted the interest of Derby County, Sunderland and Leeds United, as the race for his signature continues to heat up.

One downside to any deal for Al-Hamadi is his international commitments, with the Asia Cup scheduled to take place from January to February of next year. This means that the Iraq international could miss a number of games, whether that be for Wimbledon or another club.

"Great" Al-Hamadi could step up to the Championship

It's no surprise that Al-Hamadi has attracted such interest, given the start he's made to the season. The 21-year-old has scored five goals and assisted a further five in all competitions for Wimbledon so far this season. At such a young age, a big move is only likely to result in further improvement too, potentially making Blackburn an ideal location.

Al-Hamadi has earned plenty of praise so far this season, including from Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson, who told the club's official website back in September: "I’ve heard the way that he talks, he always says that he’s built differently and I believe that. I don’t think he’s been affected at all by not scoring the goals.

"He’s playing so well for the team, he’s causing headaches for everyone he plays against, it was only a matter of time before he scored. The goal was all his own doing really, he’s been nice and positive, it was a great finish on his left foot. Someone that good will always turn it around, he’s never panicked, he’s kept doing what he does, he’s been a menace for the opposition and today he’s got his goal, we’re really pleased for him."