Blackburn Rovers have already enjoyed a busy January transfer window, welcoming Arnor Sigurdsson, Connor O'Riordan, Ben Chrisene and Yasin Ayari as they look to move away from the threat of Championship relegation and into the comforts of mid-table.

Blackburn transfer news

In their most recent deal, Blackburn secured a deal to sign Crewe Alexandra defender O'Riordan for an undisclosed fee. Director of Football Gregg Broughton spoke glowingly about the move, telling the club's official website: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to Blackburn Rovers and I would like congratulate Crewe for the incredible development work they have done over many years. Connor will bring an aerial presence in both boxes, a calmness in possession and a desire to do the ugly things needed to be a first-class defender.

“We have had to be patient with this signing, after initially having offers turned down by Crewe in the summer, and we have beaten significant interest from other clubs to conclude the deal.

“Our recruitment team have done a great job in both tracking Connor and then selling the club to him. Connor must also receive great credit for not allowing the speculation to affect him and being resolute that the only club he wanted to move to was Blackburn Rovers.”

Even after signing as many as four fresh faces this month, however, Jon Dahl Tomasson could be set to get at least one more through the door. According to Lewis Steele of The Daily Mail, Blackburn are "very keen" on signing Nathaniel Phillips, who recently returned to Liverpool upon the end of his loan spell at Celtic.

Those at Ewood Park aren't alone in their interest though, with Cardiff City also very keen on securing the central defender's signature before the end of the January transfer window in just one week.

"Monster" Phillips could be game-changer for Blackburn

In what has been an underwhelming season for a Blackburn side currently sat as low as 17th, they will hope to see their January arrivals make an instant difference to potentially turn their season around. If Phillips is among those arrivals too, he could be the biggest difference-maker of the lot. It will be a tough ask for the Liverpool defender, however, given that no side has conceded more goals than Blackburn's 53 in the Championship so far this season. If he can help change that, it's fair to say that he'd more than deserve his plaudits.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has never shied away from praising Phillips, who has played for the Reds in a San Siro victory over AC Milan in the Champions League, following vital games to help them qualify for the competition in the 2020/21 campaign. Speaking about the defender, Klopp previously told Match of The Day: "He's a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He's not easy on the eye, he's not Messi but who cares?

"In the air, he's a monster! He was incredible. For the first game, I think everyone can imagine how nervy that must be after a long wait. It's a crazy story, three years ago he was on his way to America to college. Twelve Championship teams wanted him and to me it was clear he was going, and I was fine with that - and it didn't work out for whatever reason, and it's great! Tonight he was spot on, helped the team incredibly."