Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, according to recent reports.

What's the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

With the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala all leaving Ewood Park in the coming weeks, it's set to be a busy summer for Rovers as they look to replace them.

After missing out on the playoffs by goal difference, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side has moved quickly, signing Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis last month.

A lack of depth up front has been a cause for concern for the Lancashire outfit all year, with the departing Brereton Diaz (16) the only player to score in double figures for the side this season.

Rovers aren't finished there, though, and according to the Daily Mail, they are among a number of teams interested in QPR striker, Dykes.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that the club will need to sell players to generate any finances for a transfer, though, with full-back Tayo Edun being linked with a move away from Ewood, with both Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City interested.

Will Lyndon Dykes join Blackburn Rovers?

With eight league goals this season in a struggling QPR side, the 27-year-old would add some firepower to a Rovers team that's been severely lacking it this year.

No Rovers player outside of Brereton Diaz scored more league goals than the Scottish international during the Championship's latest campaign and adding him will help alleviate any pressure on Sam Gallagher's goal-scoring output.

The 27-year-old talisman, once hailed "dangerous" by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shortly before his team faced Dykes and Livingston in 2020, excels as a big target man, winning 4.8 aerial duels a game according to WhoScored, almost two more than Rovers' current number nine, Sam Gallagher who wins three per game.

While Tomasson has prioritised a possession-based style of football, playing out from the back, his side has also shown a tendency to pick out a long ball whenever they identify space behind the opposition back line, firing 66 long passes a game, and having a forward like Dykes on the receiving end would see the £8k-a-week man almost certainly reap the rewards.

Rovers certainly aren't the only team interested in the Scottish international, though, with fellow championship outfit Stoke City and newly-promoted Burnley both also targeting Dykes, so the club have got their work cut out for them if they're going to lure the QPR man to Ewood Park.