Blackburn Rovers are in "advanced talks" to complete the signing of a "fantastic" Premier League player on loan, and a deal is expected to be completed after a breakthrough this week.

Blackburn impress in Championship early on

John Eustace's side have made a flying start to their 2024/25 Championship season, picking up seven points from their opening three matches. Rovers opened their account with a 4-2 win at home to Derby County, generating plenty of early-season excitement among the fans, before drawing 2-2 at Norwich City and winning 2-1 at home to Oxford United last Saturday.

They also thumped Stockport County 6-1 away in the EFL Cup first round, so things appear to be going smoothly with Eustace at the helm.

Losing star striker Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town was an undoubted blow for the Championship outfit, however, and further business is required to replace him in the coming days, prior to the summer window closing.

It looks as though Blackburn's attention could be on the addition of a new defender currently, however, following a fresh transfer update that has emerged.

Blackburn set to sign "fantastic" youngster on loan

According to journalist Elliott Jackson on X, Blackburn are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on loan this summer. James Pearce, a Liverpool reporter for The Athletic, has followed that up with more good news for Rovers fans, with a breakthrough now made as Beck is now "set to complete" a one-year move to Ewood Park.

Beck is an exciting young talent who could represent a brilliant addition to Eustace's squad in the current campaign, boosting their hopes of sealing a long-awaited return to the Premier League in the process.

The 22-year-old is a highly-rated figure at Liverpool, with coach Barry Lewtas lauding his ability back in 2022, saying: "I thought Owen was fantastic. The progress he has made over his time at the Academy, but certainly the last couple of years, is a credit to him with the work he puts in [and] how coachable he is because he listens and takes on board the information we give him."

Such is Beck's ability, it is possible that he could even be viewed as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson at left-back at Liverpool, especially if Arne Slot promotes youth in the same way Jurgen Klopp, with the German allowing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to become key first-team players.

A year on loan at Blackburn has the potential to be ideal for all parties in the same way it was for Elliott, giving the Welshman an opportunity to pick up regular minutes in arguably one of the most competitive and challenging leagues in the world, prior to him returning to Anfield as a more mature player, having made three senior appearances for the Merseysiders to date.

Rovers may even hope that there is a possibility of signing him permanently next summer, however, should the Reds make him surplus to requirements, and if he shines at Ewood Park.