There has been a big late twist in the battle between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday to sign USMNT striker Duncan McGuire, according to an update from journalist Chris Wheatley.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent 4-1 win over Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday evening, setting up a meeting with Newcastle United in the last-16 in the process. They made light work of their much-talked-about opponents, avoiding a banana skin in the process.

Away from the on-field action, Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping for possible new signings to arrive at the club the January transfer window reaches its conclusion later this week, ensuring that his side have the best opportunity of keeping themselves well clear of the Championship relegation zone as they battle to keep hold of Adam Wharton.

One player who has been linked with a move to Blackburn this month is Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, who finds himself completely out of favour at Anfield currently, behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the defensive pecking order

Over at Hillsborough, the Owls primary focus has been finding more goalscoring prowess, with links to Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire heating up in recent days as the USA international even rejected a new contract to try and force through a move to England.

Duncan McGuire transfer news

Revealing a twist on Tuesday morning, Wheatley reports that Blackburn are closing in on the signing of McGuire, jumping in at the last second to take advantage of his contract situation and seal a 7-figure deal.

"Excl: Duncan McGuire is on the verge of completing a £2.3m move to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City. Sheffield Wednesday also in race but Blackburn’s offer includes a more favourable payment schedule. McGuire expected to travel to the UK tonight, if all goes to plan."

This is great news for Blackburn supporters and an unhappy end to the window for the Owls, with McGuire someone who has impressed in the MLS, scoring 15 goals in 37 appearances with Orlando. He has also won a cap for the USA, likely adding to that tally in the future, considering he is still only 22 years of age.

He has been described by Stars and Stripes FC as someone with a "low centre of gravity and physical presence" and who "wants to fight for every ball", not to mention "bringing a high work rate and wanting to "make defenders’ lives miserable".

McGuire could provide Blackburn with the extra firepower required to ensure that they don't suddenly get themselves into a relegation battle, and the fact that they look likely to beat Wednesday to his services is an added boost, ensuring their rivals aren't strengthened.