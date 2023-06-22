Blackburn Rovers have identified Brighton and Hove Albion prospect Andrew Moran as a target, with the Lancashire side engaged in talks to bring him to Ewood Park on loan this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Blackburn Rovers transfer news - Andrew Moran identified

Unlike recent years, Rovers have been active early this summer, already bringing two new faces into the club as they look to build on Jon Dahl Tomasson's first season in charge.

Having missed out on the playoffs on the final day of the season through goal difference, the club have got to work early, signing Plymouth Argyle's forward Niall Ennis and Norwegian international Sondre Tronstad on free transfers.

The club has also signed former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tom Bloxham following the midfielder's release from the North London club.

With Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala just several names that have departed Ewood Park already, and with a couple of key first-team players like Lewis Travis linked to a move away, the side have plenty of holes to fill and Brighton's young gem is the next name they've identified as a target.

Moran was in blistering form for the Seagulls' U21 side last season and would be an upgrade on Sammie Szmodics, who has been a key player for Tomasson's team since his arrival last summer.

How does Andrew Moran compare to Sammie Szmodics?

While the 19-year-old prodigy didn't enjoy the brightest of starts to life at Rovers, Szmodics really came into his own towards the end of the season and became a vital member of Tomasson's side as they chased a playoff place.

With seven goals and three assists in all competitions, he played a key role in the club's campaign, but replacing him with Moran could actually improve the club's offensive output.

With 11 goals and six assists for Brighton's U21 side last year, including a goal against Blackburn's youth team when the two met in November, the teenager has already shown both a goal-scoring ability and a creative vision that will benefit the side massively.

One of Rovers' biggest issues last season was a lack of firepower up front, so adding Moran, who hit double figures in the Premier League 2, could go a long way to fixing that weakness.

While Szmodics worked best in the no.10 role, Moran has the versatility to play in a number of different positions, including either wing and as an attacking midfielder, so with a long Championship season ahead of them, having a player capable of performing in a variety of areas will benefit Rovers and is just another reason why the 19-year-old is an improvement on the former Peterborough man.

Having been labelled the "Irish Phil Foden" in the past by former Seagulls youth coach Mark Beard, big things are expected of the youngster - who his ex-manager Graham Potter once hailed as a "quality" talent with "huge potential" - going forward and bringing him in on loan would significantly strengthen Rovers' side and offer a big upgrade on the current personnel.