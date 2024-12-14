West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has confirmed that an influential player has suffered an injury setback ahead of their Championship clash with Watford.

West Brom prepare for trip to Watford

The Baggies finally got back to winning ways in the league in midweek, beating Coventry City 2-0 at the Hawthorns to stop a run of four successive draws in the competition. Next up for Corberan's West Brom side is a trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon, in what promises to be another test of their promotion credentials, considering the Hornets currently sit eighth in the table.

The fact that the Baggies are in sixth place despite drawing 11 of their 20 league matches this season arguably bodes well, suggesting that they still have further gears to find and could push back towards the automatic promotion places, having led the way earlier in the campaign.

West Brom aren't without their injury problems currently, with the likes of Grady Diangana and Kyle Bartley missing, and now an important update has emerged regarding one of those individuals.

West Brom player suffers injury setback

Speaking ahead of the weekend action [via Birmingham World], Corberan confirmed that West Brom attacker Diangana won't be available for the Watford game, having suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

"Unfortunately it is being frustrating because we know how important he was. There is no important injury, but at the end we are not having an important player that of course we want to have with us. Still we need to wait. Let's see. I was thinking he would be part of the group today but yesterday he was feeling pain again that is not letting him feel available for the squad."

This is so frustrating for anyone of a West Brom persuasion, especially as the report states that there was initial hope that Diangana would be back for the Coventry game. Instead, he isn't even going to make the matchday squad for Watford, as he continues his recovery.

Granted, the 26-year-old hasn't exactly had the most impressive of seasons so far, failing to register a single goal contribution in 12 Championship appearances, but he is still an important player on his day, with Lee Hendrie once showing his appreciation for him: "I had a good chat with Gareth Barry about him and he says that he’ll go on and play at the top.

"They adore him at West Brom and I think they’d love to keep hold of him but the situation with West Brom potentially going up and West Ham potentially going down, he could see himself back in the Championship. He’s been magnificent, easy on the eye and a massive plus-point for West Brom."

Hopefully, the £20,000-a-week Diangana will be available after the weekend action, coming back in for the Christmas period, and the hope is that West Brom still prove to be too strong for Watford without him.