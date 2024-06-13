Aston Villa have been dealt a blow as it has emerged that a potential sale is in danger of collapsing, piling more pressure on the Midlands club as they look to meet financial fair play guidlines.

Villa one of five clubs facing race against time

Aston Villa are one of several clubs in danger of falling the wrong side of the Premier League's Financial Fair play guidelines this summer. After posting losses of £120m last year, Unai Emery's side need to sell players to balance their books.

They are not alone, with reports claiming that Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Newcastle United are all under the same pressure, and all facing a race against time to turn a profit.

Villa are already well on their way, with an interesting swap deal set to send Douglas Luiz to Juventus. In exchange, the Midlands outfit will receive Juve outcasts Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior, as well as £17m, which will boost their profits.

There is also interest from Chelsea in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who is valued at around £50m, which could raise further funds should a deal go through.

From Emery's side, there is thought to be interest in Conor Gallagher, also valued at £50m, though the Blues are considering offering their skipper a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. And, in another blow to the Villans, a potential departure could be set to collapse just weeks before the financial fair play deadline.

Defender deal in danger of collapse

Now, it has emerged that Villa's sale of Matty Cash is in danger of falling through. The Poland international was a key figure in the opening months of the season, but fell down the pecking order over the course of the campaign and was displaced from right-back by Ezri Konsa.

He was not even in the squad for the final two games of their record breaking season, though he started both legs of the UEFA Conference League semi-final defeat to Olympiacos.

Cash's PL season at Aston Villa Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 8

As per journalist Dean Jones, Emery is "happy for him to leave the club” this summer, and AC Milan are one of the sides keen on adding the 26-year-old to their ranks ahead of the new season.

However, Villa won't let him leave cheaply, and have slapped a £30m price tag on his head as they look to maximise his value, with Cash still having three years left to run on his £80,000 per week deal at Villa Park.

That appears to have scared off the Rossoneri, who deem that valuation 'excessive', and have 'gone completely cold' on the transfer as a result, with the club only likely to return to the negotiating table if Villa lower their price tag.

At 35m euros, Cash would be the joint-ninth most expensive signing in the club's history, alongside fellow Pole Krystof Piatek, and that is clearly too much for the Milan outfit to countenance. For now, Villa look set to lose out on some much needed funds.