As the Anfield faithful prepare for life without Jürgen Klopp, it seems that Liverpool have already faced a major set back in their quest for a new manager.

Liverpool braced for rebuild this summer

It appears that the sudden news of Klopp's departure was the starter pistol for a mass exodus at Liverpool with a number of top talents now linked with a move away from the Premier League side.

With rumours swirling about who will occupy the dugout from next season, Liverpool are also preparing for a slew of key players to also walk out of the door at Anfield. The contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all set to expire in 2025, with the latter two already tipped for a move away from Liverpool.

Whilst the playing staff focus on the domestic and European competitions still up for grabs, it appears that FSG have begun their mammoth task of shaping the post-Klopp era on Merseyside. Liverpool have looked to tempt ex-sporting director Michael Edwards back into his old post, although there is no guarantee that he would be interested in returning.

Facing a to-do-list a mile long, FSG appear to have been dealt a significant blow in their quest to find the man to suceed Klopp at Anfield.

Development in Liverpool's manager search

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, well-placed sources have stated that Xabi Alonso currently prefers a move to Bayern Munich rather than Liverpool. The current Bayer Leverkusen manager played for both sides during his illustrious career however, now appears to favour staying in Germany rather than moving to Merseyside.

The sources told the outlet that Alonso and his family are “happy and comfortable” in Germany in a "big" update in Liverpool's search for a manager. It is an open secret that the Spaniard is FSG's first choice to take over next season but it is reported that the club are also looking at other options.

The Spaniard's Leverkusen side currently sit top of the Bundesliga with a ten-point lead over Bayern Munich. Scoring almost 2.5 goals per game, it is clear that Alonso would be well-equipped to inherit and continue Klopp's brand of 'heavy metal' football.

Alonso's Leverkusen Stats 2023/24 Total Bundesliga Rank Points 64 1st Goals Scored 59 2nd Goals Conceded 16 1st Clean Sheets 12 1st

The 42-year-old already received a massive vote of confidence from Klopp himself earlier this month when the German tipped Alonso to become one of the great managers.

“The next generation is already there and I would say, at the moment, Xabi is the stand-out in that department. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

With the praise of an Anfield legend and one hand on the Bundesliga title, there is no doubt that Alonso would be a celebrated arrival on Merseyside. However, with the competitive and often ferocious nature of the Premier League, Alonso staying in Germany to wrap up a couple more league titles may not be the worst idea.