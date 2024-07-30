West Ham United have been dealt a transfer blow with moves for two England internationals now seemingly off, according to new reports.

West Ham summer signings so far

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have made three new signings ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge at the London Stadium. The first to arrive Brazilian teenage winger Luis Guilherme, followed by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and then the most expensive addition so far in centre-back Max Kilman.

Since then, though, it has been a frustrating period for the Irons, who have been looking to add a new full-back and attacker to Lopetegui’s side. Negotiations have proven to be tough with Aston Villa for centre-forward Jhon Duran, whereas a move to sign Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui has fallen through despite there being an agreement between the two clubs.

Steidten has promised a busy summer in the market when speaking at Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham boss earlier in the month, though. “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

However, now, it looks as if he will be handed more transfer woes in the form of two more defenders.

Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters and AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori have also been heavily linked with moves to London. As we know, the Saints signed midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham on a permanent transfer and talks were thought to be in advanced talks over Walker-Peters heading the other way.

Now, though, according to Football Insider, a deal to sign Walker-Peters is off with West Ham pulling the plug on any potential move. Talks have collapsed, with the Irons pursuing Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead.

Meanwhile, at centre-back, contact was recently made to sign Tomori, who could have ended up partnering Kilman under Lopetegui. However, according to Football Insider again, Tomori has rejected an approach from West Ham as he believes Milan are a “bigger club”.

Both Tomori and Walker-Peters have caps for England at senior level but won’t be moving to the London Stadium by the looks of things in what could come as a frustrating piece of news for the Irons and Lopetegui.

It was by choice with Walker-Peters but have been snubbed by Tomori, so it will be interesting to see who ends up at West Ham, with the club still after two new defenders and an attacker by the looks of things.