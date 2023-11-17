To say that it's a surprise to see Manchester United take the position as the team in form ahead of the third international break of the season would be an understatement. Their performances have reflected the complete opposite. Erik ten Hag's side limped over the line against Luton Town, Fulham, Sheffield United and Brentford in recent weeks, with the latter coming courtesy of two last-gasp Scott McTominay strikes. Meanwhile, in between Premier League action, they haven't quite got away with their poor showings, suffering a 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen to put their Champions League hopes in tatters.

Whilst their fortunes have changed on the pitch in recent weeks, however, things remain the same away from Old Trafford. And the latest update regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe's potential takeover of Manchester United isn't a positive one, either.

Latest Manchester United takeover news

If ever a club needed a fresh start, it is Manchester United. No matter which manager comes through the door or which expensive player comes in, their struggles have continued, leading the blame to go one way, and that's up. The Glazer family have become incredibly unpopular at the club over the years, as the Red Devils continue their fall from grace. It looks as though fans will have to wait for some positive news regarding a takeover too.

According to Football Insider, Ratcliffe will have to wait up to eight weeks before being granted decision power at Manchester United. The billionaire is closing in on securing a 25% stake in the club in a deal reportedly worth more than £1.25 billion. Despite only acquiring an initial 25% of the club, Ratcliffe will have control over sporting decisions, but will face the aforementioned delays before doing so.

This means that he is unlikely to play a part in Manchester United's January transfer window, leaving it down to the Glazers once more in news that may well leave Ten Hag and supporters at Old Trafford incredibly frustrated.

Manchester United face delays over Ratcliffe deal

Following the reported delays, Manchester United fans will feel as though the era of the Glazers is one that is destined to never end, despite being closer than ever to the beginning of a full takeover. Once Ratcliffe is in control of decisions, however, the Red Devils could face an overhaul off the pitch, which could finally include the appointment of a sporting director, as well as a new CEO following the departure of Richard Arnold.

We've seen just how important sporting directors can be courtesy of the success that Newcastle United have had with Dan Ashworth and how well Michael Edwards did in the role at Liverpool, who barely put a foot wrong in the transfer market under his guidance. When taking a look at United's recent transfer history, it's clear to see how someone like Edwards or Ashworth would have made a difference. Instead of aimlessly spending money on players for potential star power, Ten Hag could have received players who have the ability to slot straight into his system.